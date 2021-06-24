MANISTEE — Looking to snap a five-game losing streak that has seen them slip from their perch in first place in the Great Lakes United Baseball League to three and a half games out, the Manistee Saints host the Midland Coyotes in a four-game series at Kliber Field this weekend.
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil (3-1, 4.26 earned run average) is scheduled to pitch the opening game on Saturday at 1 p.m., with Kyle Gorski (1-1, 1.29 ERA) to take the mound in the nightcap.
Right now the likely starters in Sunday’s twin bill are Sam Schmitt (0-2, 5.29 ERA) and Brett Zimmerman (0-0, 1.00 ERA).
The Saints have seen their hot 7-1 start shrivel to a 7-6 record, and 6-5 in the UBL, where they’ve gone from league leaders to third place behind the Grand Rapids Brewers (10-2) and the Midland Tribe (6-2).
“It’s not really that we’ve been playing bad baseball,” MacNeil said. “We’re still been hitting the ball here and there, and been scoring the runs.
“It’s just been putting it all together in one game where the pitching keeps us in the games so we can score enough runs to win. We just have to get back on pace with everyone else.
“We just have to keep battling, and keep putting balls in play, and good things will happen. In a couple of those innings with guys on base, we’re just missing one bloop, and one ball to get through. Then we’re talking a different story.”
Although the Coyotes come into the weekend series five games out of first place with a 3-5 record, the Saints know they can’t take them lightly under the circumstances.
The Brewers can put some more ground between their two closest challengers with a sweep of the Northern Michigan Dogmen, who are 1-10 and would seem to need a minor miracle to put a dent in the Brewers’ lead.
Meanwhile, the Michigan Sports Academy is scheduled to play at the Midland Tribe. The Sports Academy is 5-7 and also a decided underdog heading into the series.
The Saints are coming off a 9-3 loss to the Brewers in a non-league contest Wednesday night at Win Kellum Field in Big Rapids.
Spotting the Brewers a 4-0 lead in the first inning, the Saints couldn’t dig out of the early hole as their offense continued to struggle to get the clutch hits.
“This weekend we have to get back to being confident with our pitchers, and keeping games competitive and close, and giving the team an opportunity to win and stay in those ball games,” MacNeil said.
“Going into last weekend against Grand Rapids we saw some quality pitching, guys that could throw three pitches for strikes any time they wanted. That’s enough to neutralize any team.
“We made just enough errors, and (gave up) just enough free bases for the team to beat us. We just didn’t get those key hits at key times.”
MacNeil expects that to change this weekend.