COMSTOCK PARK — Despite out-hitting the Grand Rapids Brewers in both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, the Manistee Saints couldn’t score enough runs and wound up losing both games to complete an 0-4 weekend at Comstock Park.
The Saints (7-5) were originally scheduled to play at the Brewers’ field, but poor playing conditions after the recent rains forced the change in venue to the high school diamond.
Kyle Gorski threw a snappy six-hitter in Saturday’s opening game, but the Saints gave him little support at the plate and were held to just three hits, all of them by Logan Briggs, in a 1-0 loss. Gorski struck out three and gave up just one walk.
In the nightcap the Brewers scored five runs in the first inning and maintained the lead throughout in a 6-4 win. The Saints scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings to close the gap to two runs, 5-3 before the Brewers scored one in the bottom of the fifth.
Justin O’Dell was the losing pitcher for the Saints, giving up five runs on four hits in one inning. Brett Zimmerman pitched the last five innings and gave up one run on five hits, with 11 strike outs.
Brett Zimmerman was 4-for-4 with a solo home run in the top of the fifth to lead an 11-hit Saints attack. Alex Strickland finished 2-for-4 with one run batted in, and Briggs went 2-for-4. Lucas Richardson and Martin Foley had one RBI apiece.
The Saints trailed early and couldn’t recover in absorbing a 7-0 loss, even though they again out-hit the Brewers, this time by a 6-4 count.
Lucas Weinert and Foley paced the Saints at the plate as each of them went 2-for-4. Also getting single hits for the Saints were Briggs and Jake Paganelli.
Sam Schmitt was the starter and loser for the Saints on the hill, giving up seven runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked five. The Saints made six errors.
The Saints had a 10-5 advantage in hits over the Brewers in Sunday’s series finale, but still came up on the short end of a 5-3 score.
Strickland was the pacesetter for the Saints with three hits in three at-bats with two runs scored. Foley finished 2-for-3. The Saints also got single hits from Weinert, Briggs, Keaton Peck, Paganelli and Zimmerman. Zimmerman’s was the big blast, a solo homer in the third inning.
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil suffered his first pitching loss of the season, going all six innings and giving up five runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking three. The Saints had only one error.
The Saints play the Brewers again in a single game Wednesday, before returning home to Kliber Field for a series against the Midland Coyotes on Saturday, June 26.