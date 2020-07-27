MANISTEE — A 10-7 loss in the second game of Sunday afternoon’s sweltering doubleheader against Midland at Rietz Park’s Kliber Field snapped the Manistee Saints’ all too brief two-game winning streak and forced them to settle for a split of the four-game series in their regular season finale.
The Saints (13-9) bounced back from a 6-3 loss in the first game on Saturday for a 10-9 victory in game two courtesy of a walk-off double by Lucas Weinert, that drove in Keaton Peck with the winning run.
The Saints scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 4-2 win in Sunday’s opener.
It was the second week in a row the Saints were 2-2 against the Tribe, having split four games in Saginaw the previous week. They are 4-4 in their last eight games heading into the Great Lakes United Baseball League tournament in Grand Rapids this weekend.
“Overall, it was an okay weekend,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said. “It wasn’t what we wanted. We’re still battling the same problem we’ve been battling all year.
“We have a couple bad innings with some walks and a mistake or two in the field. That’s just tough to overcome against the good teams, and that was sort of the story again this weekend.”
The Tribe took a 4-1 lead after three in Sunday’s second game, and threatened to end it early on the mercy rule when they put up a four-spot in the top of the fourth to build a 9-1 cushion. The Saints showed their resilient nature when they scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to close the deficit to 9-7 before the Tribe added an insurance run in the seventh.
“Our offense is powerful,” Collins said. “We’re never out of any game. We were darn near the mercy rule and we battled back. We hit a couple home runs, and we had guys taking a lot of pitches and getting on base with walks ourselves.
“Just having quality at-bats and we got back in the game. It was just a little too late. But it’s just nice to see that we’re never really out of a game.”
Cole Proctor sent a pitch sailing over the fence in center field with Nick Brzezinski and Roddy MacNeil on board in the fifth inning, Logan Briggs also crushed a three-run homer to center to score Kirk Myers and Weinert ahead of him.
Weinert was the only Saint with multiple hits in the game.
Zach Platt started on the mound for the Saints and went three innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out three in taking the loss.
Sam Schmitt, who has only pitched once for the Saints this season because he had other obligations, threw a seven-inning complete game in Sunday’s opener to earn the win. He gave up two runs on four hits and struck out six.
“He had one little hiccup inning, but settled right back in,” Collins said. “His team picked up offensively. He did a tremendous job, and will be a nice addition as we head into the tournament.”
With the scored tied, 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth Proctor, who played with the West Michigan White Caps last summer, singled on a 3-0 count to what proved to be the winning run.
The Saints took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on Peck’s RBI single on a 2-2 count. It was 2-1 for the Tribe in the third when MacNeil drove in the equalizer. Nate Lange drove in Proctor with an insurance run in the sixth. Lange finished with two hits.
In Saturday’s opener, the Saints never led after the Tribe scored two runs in the top of the fourth. The Saints tied it with a pair in the bottom half, but the Tribe scored two more in the fifth to build a 4-3 lead. They scored two more in the seventh.
Kyle Gorski pitched the first four innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four.
Levi Irish allowed two runs on no hits in 2/3 of an inning and took the loss.
Lucas Richarson paced the Saints at the plate, going 3 for 3. No other Saint had more than one hit as the Saints finished with seven for the game. The Saints did not make an error.
After trailing by eight in the nightcap, the Saints ate away at the Tribe lead. The Saints scored five runs in the sixth to tie it at 9-9, Proctor’s three-run homer the big hit of the inning.
Braeden Lundquist picked up the win on the mound with two innings of hitless relief. Cam Fewless started and went five innings, giving up nine runs on seven hits with four walks and four strike outs.
The Saints finished third in the GLUBL, seven games behind league champion Grand Rapids. Midland was second, 3 1/2 games ahead of the Saints.