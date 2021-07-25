MANISTEE — Preparing his team for the National Amateur Baseball Federation Regional tournament that starts Friday, Manistee Saints player/manager gave all of his pitchers some work in Sunday’s doubleheader against the Midland Coyotes at Kliber Field.
Despite throwing only a couple innings at a time, or less, the Saints’ pitchers kept the Coyotes’ batters hamstrung most of the afternoon, and the Saints came away with another sweep, 10-0 and 3-1.
“It was important for us to tune up for the upcoming tournament,” MacNeil said. “Certainly, we wanted to win. That’s the objective every time out. But we also wanted to get everybody some playing time.
“Accomplishing both was great. I’ve been saying all year that I’ve got a great group of grinders, who aren’t going to give up. They fight and battle, scratch and claw no matter what the score.
“We got some key hits when it counted most, and the guys showed their speed on the bases to give us chances. We continued to be aggressive on base, and that was awesome to see. We have some speed on this team, and we used it today.”
The Saints ended the first game in five innings because of the 10-run lead rule, and a trio of pitchers limited the Coyotes to just two hits.
Midland also contributed to the Saints’ run production with five errors, mixing in throwing and fielding mistakes.
The Saints, on the other hand, played error-free ball.
A four-run fourth inning gave the Saints a comfortable 7-0 cushion, and they added three more in the bottom of the fifth to end it.
“I think the big thing was not so much that the Coyotes made those errors, but that we capitalized on them,” MacNeil said. “When we got runners on, our aim was to disrupt the Coyotes’ defense.
“You know, make them nervous. That happened, and they made some mistakes which gave us the opportunity to come around and score. That’s what you need to do.”
Brett Zimmerman (Frankfort) paced the Saints at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and three runs batted in. Sam Schmitt had two hits in three at-bats with a run scored.
Alex Strickland, who caught both games Sunday, was 1-for-2 with one RBI. MacNeil went 1-for-4, drove in two runs and scored one. Lucas Richardson finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Stephen Weinert was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Zimmerman (2-0) started the game and picked up the win. He threw two innings and gave up just one hit while striking out four with no walks.
Sam Schmitt threw two innings out of the bullpen and allowed one hit, while MacNeil pitched one inning and struck out two.
Game two was much tighter.
The Saints trailed, 1-0 after the second inning but evened the score with a run in the bottom of the third and the score remained that way going into the Saints’ sixth.
MacNeil drew a leadoff walk for the Saints, which was followed by a walk to Zimmerman. Richardson grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Zimmerman was thrown out a second.
Lucas Weinert grounded out, but MacNeil scored from third on the play. Keaton Peck singled on a line drive to left to drive in Richardson.
Justin O’Dell (4-1) earned the victory on the mound in one inning of relief.
Also making appearances out of the bullpen for the Saints were Marty MacDonald, Alex Schmitt, Cam Fewless and Braedan Lundquist to secure the win.
Kyle Gorski started the game and allowed two hits and one run over two innings, striking out two and walking none.
“The fact that we can come in and guys know what to do is awesome,” MacNeil said. “We were able to get the whole pitching staff one to two innings, and still put together the games that we did. You can’t be any happier.
“Credit to our guys in the (batter’s) box. Those errors don’t happen if they don’t put the ball in play. Earlier in the year we were prone to some strike outs.
“One things we’ve been stressing is cut down the strike outs, and have better two-strike approach. Guys have bought into that. You can see that in the quality at-bats, and tough at-bats that we have.
“What I love about the team we have, and kind of a unique dynamic I get as a player/coach, is we are very open, very forward with guys communicating on ‘Hey, this is your role, giving us innings and what we’re looking for,’ and just being intentional about defining those roles. You see it. Today again, guys come in with an intent to get better. They are putting in the work, and it’s really showing.”
The Saints open the NABF tournament at Pinconning High School’s field on Friday at 10 a.m. against these same Coyotes.