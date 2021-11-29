The Ludington Area School District is planning to hold a public sale of loose furnishings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
The sale will take place at each of the four elementary schools, according to Ron Veldman, the district’s construction manager:
- Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center at 1115 S. Madison St.
- Foster Elementary at 505 E. Foster St.
- Lakeview Elementary at 502 W. Haight St.
- Franklin Elementary at 721 E. Anderson St.
“There will be a variety of items for sale,” Veldman said. “The majority will be student desks, chairs, teacher’s desks, file cabinets, book shelves and a wide range of other items.”
Veldman said the district is requesting payments for the items be in cash or by check.
“Purchasers will be expected to remove their purchases on the Dec. 18,” he said.
Veldman said if there are items that do not sell during the event, the district will find a good home for them or they will be disposed of.
The money raised from the sale of the school furnishing will go into the districts general fund according to Jesse Rickard, business manager.