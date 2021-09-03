SCOTTVILLE — There will soon be a vacancy on the Scottville City Commission.
Sally Cole’s letter of resignation is expected to be accepted by the commission when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at city hall.
The departure was expected. She and her husband, Jerry, recently sold their downtown Scottville business, Cole’s Antiques Villa, and the couple is planning to relocate outside the city. At the previous meeting on Aug. 16, Jerry resigned from his seats on the planning commission at the board of review. Now, Sally is following suit.
Cole’s Antiques Villa was a fixture on Ludington Avenue before becoming one on Scottville’s Main Street, and, in a letter to City Manager Jim Newkirk, Sally stated that “Moving to Scottville in 2014 was the highlight of our then-28 years in business.”
“Nearly eight years later, it is unfortunately our turn to alter the number of business in Scottville by one as we semi-retire,” she wrote.
Cole thanked fellow commissioners, other city officials and staff, and expressed confidence in the commission to carry on and make positive strides forward.
“Our dedicated city commission’s members are ‘feet-planted’ and ready to guide the many functions and needs to a growing city,” she wrote. “The camaraderie currently felt within the city commission is a wonderful thing. There is a respect for the jobs needed to be done, and a proper way to do them. I’m fortunate to have gotten to know each and every commissioner through my years on the commission.”
Per the city charter, the commission will have four weeks from Tuesday to fill the position. In order to be eligible, candidates need to be city residents and registered to vote in Scottville.
The planning commission seat vacated by Jerry might soon be filled, however, as Randall Wyman has submitted a letter of interest for the planning position, which the city will consider Tuesday.
Wyman stated in his letter that he’s “served on the (planning commission) before and would like to serve again.”
WEBSITE SERVICES
In July, the commission voted to publish a request for proposals for a new web service provider for the official City of Scottville website. Newkirk said at the time that the current website has been “cumbersome,” and that there has not been full-time administrative support staff to handle interfacing, upgrades or to make the website more user-friendly.
The city received eight bids, the lowest three of which have been selected by Newkirk for consideration on Tuesday.
The low bids are from:
• Proud City, at $5,200 for the first year and $1,200 annually thereafter;
• Envigor, at $6,500 for the first year and $700 annually thereafter; and
• Select Marketing Solutions, at $14,500 for the first year and $6,000 annually thereafter.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city will revisit a FOIA request from Ludington resident Tom Rotta, who is seeking a copy of a speech given by Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway during a meeting in July. In the speech, Alway commended the dedication of commissioners and other city officials and employees. Alway also spoke approvingly about the direction of the city, as well as Newkirk and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado. Alway also said that negative attitudes toward the city have had an impact on public perception.
The initial FOIA request was denied on the basis that “no public record” of the speech exists, according to Alvarado.
Alvarado is recommending that the denial be upheld, stating, “The document does not exist and was never part of the public record, simply because it never met the statutory definition to be considered as an instrument required to perform any official duties.”
Tuesday’s meeting will be the commission’s first back in city hall in months. Commissioners were meeting in the Optimist Hall during the summer to allow for better social distancing, but that building took some minor damage during the recent storms. It was decided on Aug. 16 that the commission would return to city hall moving forward.