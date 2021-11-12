As the weather begins to get a little cooler and and the days shorter, it’s time to think about the winter months and the holidays.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Salvation Army began accepting applications for Christmas assistance. It will continue to do so through Monday, Dec. 13.
Tammy Miller, administrator at the Salvation Army serving Mason County, said the organization partners with the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots to provide a Christmas meal and toys to children.
Miller said it is an online process, at www.saangeltree.org, where a person can go to the site and sign up. They can upload their documents on either a smartphone or a computer.
“It they are not able to do (that), they can always call our office at (231) 843-3711 and do that process with them,” she said. “They will receive and email with their date and time of pick-up for the distribution.”
Miller said those people who need food only or do not have children can call the Salvation Army’s office Monday through Friday. The organization would have a telephone interview with them.
“People will need ID, birth certificate, Medicaid card, school ID, something like that and proof of income,” Miller said. “They can take a picture of those items with their phone and upload them on the application. It is a very easy process.”
Miller said she will do her very best to help every single person that signs up for help.
“If I can’t give two toys per child, I would give one toy per child if I had to do that,” she said. “If it got to that point, I would make sure I had enough for everybody.”
Miller said besides the toys, the children also receive games, stuffed animals, and puzzles. They receive a number of other items along with a main gift.
She said the organization tries to get people to apply by Dec. 13 so it has a general number of people and families participating.
Miller said there have been times where Salvation Army has taken people through the process after the Dec. 13 deadline for various reasons.
“It drives my staff crazy,” she said, but she wants to make sure that every child has a Christmas.
Distribution will be on Dec. 18, according to Miller. She encourages people not to wait until the last minute to fill out an application.
“If you already know that you need some help, we understand people who are in need, we have been in need before,” she said. “You do not need to be too proud to come in. We are able to help people. That is what we do.”
Miller said monetary donations are welcome to purchase toys and food for the holiday.
“We have had the opportunity to purchase food from different place where we can get the best deals. We have also had churches and businesses and people in the community make donations,” she said. “It is a coronation of our community coming to gather.”
Miller said this year the Salvation Army is in need of toys and money to purchase toys.
“We keep hearing that toys are limited this year,” she said. “Or people can purchase the toys and deliver them to us.”
Miller said if you do not know what to buy for a kids, just ask a kid what they want for Christmas.