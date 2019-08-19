The Salvation Army in Ludington hosts a weekly clinic for the Turning Point program, which offers outpatient treatment for addiction recovery.
The Turning Point clinic is held Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Salvation Army’s building at 1101 S. Madison St.
The program addresses all kinds of drug addictions, but most of the approximately 25 to 30 clients who have joined the program in Ludington since it began in February have been recovering from addiction to opioids, said Joe Russom, a recovery advocate for Turning Point.
The clinic staff members include a registered nurse, a medical case manager and a recovery advocate, who travel to Ludington once per week and also hold clinics in Muskegon and Grand Rapids.
The Salvation Army is searching to hire someone to be the permanent director of Turning Point in Ludington, so that the program can offer more hours, according to Tammy Miller, Ludington Salvation Army corps administrator.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.