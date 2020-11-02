Ludington’s Salvation Army reached a milestone — as Administrator Jon Miller put it — on Wednesday. The nonprofit handed out more than 13,000 individual boxes of food since the pandemic began to community members in Mason County.
In a normal year it would give away 10,000 boxes in the county.
The branch that Jon and his wife, Tammy, oversee also serves Oceana and Manistee counties, though those haven’t seen the same increase.
“It’s based solely on the pandemic and meeting the needs of the community,” Jon said.
The local Salvation Army offers an food pantry where people usually come in a “shop” form the various options, but because of the coronavirus Jon said they had to make some adjustments — while still trying to be consistent and offer the same services.
For the past 32 weeks, the Salvation Army has offered delivery and pick up.
“We engaged in home deliveries and making food more available. Some people lost their jobs or were laid off and didn’t qualify for unemployment,” Jon said.
He said more people started reaching out in those first weeks when they were warned to stay at home, especially those considered higher risk.
At one point they were delivering to 60 households each a week, and not just food. Those who had conditions that made them vulnerable and elderly people were nervous about going out, so the Salvation Army also offered to pick up prescriptions while making deliveries.
For those who could drive to the Salvation Army, the staff would bring the boxes out on carts and either let people place them into their cars or offer assistance by doing it themselves.
Most importantly, it was done “with as little contact as possible,” Jon said.
After a few weeks, the federal Farm to Family program started to offer food pick up at the fairgrounds, which eased some demand.
“But there was still a population that couldn’t go because of transportation issues or they couldn’t make it at that time,” Jon said.
One of those populations was Longfellow Towers, low income apartments for seniors.
During the summer, the 4th Ward Market became a distribution place for those people who couldn’t come during Salvation Army’s regular hours. Jon said they thought specifically about those who have factory jobs.
“We have a really good relationship with the Salvation Army,” said Sheila Kraus, the 4th Ward Market general manager. “We would never turn down whatever we can do to assist them.”
The store’s hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kraus said the boxes would usually come at about 3 p.m. and be gone before the store closed.
She’s observed as the colder months approach, the boxes go quicker.
“There is a lot of need right now,” she said. “Everyone’s very appreciative.”
The Salvation Army also partnered with the Lakeshore Food Club, which used a drive-through method.
As restrictions lessened, there were still concerns from people with heart conditions and those on oxygen — and while there is still a need, Jon said the Salvation Army will continue to offer home deliveries.
They are not asking questions about personal finances in order to qualify for the emergency food boxes.
Jon said they are accepting food items as well as monetary donations at this time.
“We will continue to do what we can to keep people healthy and safe,” he said.
The Salvation Army offers an electric and utilities assistance program, which was still available even when the state wouldn’t allow people’s utilities to be turned off for late payments.
“We’ve tried to stay open this entire time so this crisis doesn’t become an even bigger crisis,” Jon said. “Rather than racking up bills, we worked with families to keep them in a situation where the bills would be current, that way when they could turn (the utilities) off, they were in a good place.”
As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army has started to plan for how it will do its fundraising and provide its usual items — like toys and food — and services while being safe. The theme this year is “Rescue Christmas.”
“We want to bring a sense of joy even if we aren’t gathering in large groups,” Jon said.
The Red Kettle Campaign, which brings in a large amount of donations, as well as the other holiday events, will have to be “reimagined,” he said.
Tammy and Jon have been with the Salvation Army their whole lives and in their current administrative positions for five years. During their years of service, Jon said they’ve helped towns during natural disasters and they consider the pandemic a disaster.
“Normally in a natural disaster, there’s a ground zero where you know you’ll go to work that day,” he said. “(The pandemic) is everywhere, but you can’t see it. We still use the same approach, though — making sure people are safe and healthy and meeting needs.”
And “meeting needs” could mean many things. The pandemic has caused depression for some people and sometimes it isn’t just food or medicine people need, but a person who will listen.
“It’s good that as people we’re blessed with two ears,” Jon said.
People are welcome to call the Salvation Army at 231-843-3711 if they have any needs or just want to talk. The building is located at 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington.