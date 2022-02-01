Sand is building up in the channel between Pentwater Lake and Lake Michigan, and officials fear that the channel could be so shallow by spring that it will need to be closed for the summer.
The build-up in the channel must be continually moved elsewhere, or dredged. The federal government took care of that almost every year from 1963 to 2009, but since then, Pentwater has been largely on its own.
Recent years of record-high water levels bought the channel some time, but now several forces of nature are bringing it to the edge of being unnavigable, officials said. And a clogged channel during a Pentwater summer would leave a good chunk of the village’s peak season revenue dead in the water.
“So much (local business) is reliant on the traffic that comes through that channel,” said Village Councilman David Bluhm.
Asked to paint the picture of what a summer in Pentwater looks like without the channel, Village Manager Chris Brown said, “We don’t even want to think about it.”
Even if it doesn't close, the perception of a shallow and treacherous channel traveling by word-of-mouth through the boating community can be harmful, Bluhm said.
A group met yesterday at Park Place in Pentwater to discuss the issue, and a committee led by Bluhm is being set up to organize a response.
What’s the problem?
The channel’s optimal depth is 12 feet. November measurements indicated a depth of about 6 feet in the two shallowest spots, and “huge storms this fall have noticeably filled in some other areas,” according to Bluhm.
When depth is measured again in spring, officials will be watching for depths of 5 feet — “the absolute minimum,” according to Brown. At that point, “even fishing charter boats are dropping their propeller blades in the sand,” he said.
“We’re really hopeful that the situation is not as bleak as we’re painting it now, but we just can’t afford to take the chance of it being that bad,” Bluhm said. “We have to be proactive.”
One problem spot is just outside the channel, where Lake Michigan waves form ridges, or shoals, of sand.
The other is just inside the channel between the wave attenuators, which work to minimize waves but are currently “plugged with sand,” according to Brown. It’s theorized that wind-blown sand is responsible for the attenuator shoaling.
Other factors are thought to be at play, such as eroded sand falling into the water after a recent period of high water and a few bad storms in the fall. The failing attenuators aren’t helping, either.
Who can fix it?
Sand shoaling — and securing the funds to dredge it — has been a problem for the channel practically since it was created.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shouldered the responsibility for dredging the channel until 2009. Around that time, funding priorities shifted away from harbors like Pentwater’s, which are largely used for recreation, toward more commercial ports.
Village officials are still looking into other options for federal and state funding, but haven’t identified anything yet. And “there’s no way (Pentwater) could sustain total responsibility” for the channel, Brown said.
Dredging would add an expense in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to a budget with a $1.5 million general fund. Bluhm added that costs for other needs — like fresh paint jobs and new wave attenuators — “are in the millions.”
Bluhm said he thinks the army corps does what it can, but “it’s not enough, and they have other problems."
“It’s a helpless feeling,” he said.
Community funds paid for a partial dredging of the Pentwater channel in 2012. Because water levels were high and the wave attenuators still worked, it wasn’t dredged again until 2019, when the army corps secured $265,000 for a complete dredge.
The army corps has requested funds for dredging the channel since at least 2015. But as the budget requests work their way up the ladder, they are sidelined in favor of commercial ports, army corps spokesman Bill Dowell said.
“The reality is that … commercial harbors and navigation channels receive the bulk of federal funding for dredging and maintenance efforts,” said Emily Schaefer, public affairs specialist for the army corps.
Brown said he sees the harbor as a “serious responsibility” for the federal government.
“We don’t mind helping when we have to,” he said. “But right now with all this infrastructure money being spent, I just find it a little dismaying, in my personal opinion, they won’t maintain something they already have before they spend money on (something) new.”
No shallow draft or recreational harbors were funded this year, but Schaefer said “we are beginning to see more funding in these areas after some lean years.” She added that the army corps requested $650,000 for the channel through last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
An army corps document lists “significant loss of seasonal revenues" and declining real estate values as consequences of not maintaining the channel.
Faced with a similar situation, Leland in 2017 purchased dredging equipment of its own for $500,000, raising $200,000 from the community to do so. The federal government dredged the harbor at no cost to Leland the following year.
Dredging grant opportunities could be available through the Michigan DNR's waterways program and its fisheries habitat grant program, according to Travis Chapman, a spokesman for State Sen. Jon Bumstead. However, Robert Winkelman, a spokesman for State Rep. Scott VanSingel, said it is "definitely a federal issue."