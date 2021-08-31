Some student-volunteers were given free reign of Sandcastles Children’s Museum on Tuesday during a scavenger hunt and pizza party to thank them for being “discovery guides” during the summer, and to give them a proper send-off as they get ready to go back to school next week.
Discovery guides are students in grades 6-8 who volunteer throughout the summer, helping to organize the museum, working with younger kids, cleaning, sanitizing and generally doing “whatever’s needed,” according to Cathy Dalton, museum manager.
To mark the end of summer and the discovery guides’ final day, the kids got to spend their volunteer time participating in a scavenger hunt that stretched to all levels of the museum. All but a couple of the 13 volunteers were present, and because the museum was mostly empty, they pretty much had the run of the place.
After the scavenger hunt took them through all the museum’s exhibits, nooks, crannies and corners, the kids convened in the basement, where they got to enjoy a pizza lunch.
Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said the student-volunteers helped immeasurably during what was a pretty busy season.
“Among these 13 young people, they did 214 hours’ worth of volunteer work this summer,” Korendyke said. “That’s a huge help to the museum, as you can imagine, because we had a busy summer. We did well. We had over 4,000 people here in July, and these folks helped us manage that.”
Korendyke said the kids got to know the museum very well during the season, learning where everything goes, what needs to be done in preparation for one of the museum’s Messy Monday or Toddler Tuesday events, and how to make sure surfaces are clean for the kids and families who attend.
They also got to learn some job skills for the future.
“It looks good on a résumé,” Dalton said. “And some of them, we end up hiring later.”
Korendyke said she writes a “very nice letter of recommendation” for the discovery guides, and added that she encourages them to come back and apply for a job at the museum when they’re old enough.
Korendyke and Dalton said the museum appreciates the volunteers’ work. The kids had a good time as well.
Eighth-graders Ava Carlson of O.J. DeJonge Middle School, and Addison Smith of Mason County Central, said they enjoy doing what they can to make sure younger kids get the most out of their time at the children’s museum.
“With younger kids, we definitely make the experience better,” Smith said.
“It’s pretty good, getting to interact with kids,” Carlson added. “It’s nice when they thank us for cleaning, so they don’t have to.”
Jasper Sak, a soon-to-be eighth-grader at O.J., said the work is enjoyable.
“It’s fun (and) I’d say it’s pretty easy,” Sak said. “You walk around all three floors, and if you see something on the ground you pick it up.”
Sometimes, kids will get specific jobs, like prepping an area for an activity.
“On Mondays, I go (to the basement) and I set things up for Toddler Tuesdays,” Sak said.
Neela Neushwander, who is going into sixth grade, also at O.J., said the summer involved a lot of walking around and exploring the museum while keeping an eye out for things to do.
“We walk around (and) pick up stuff,” she said. ”Sometimes we sanitize stuff with sanitary wipes.”
The sanitization has been extremely important this summer, according to Dalton, because of COVID-19. The pandemic closed the museum for its entire season in 2020, and cleanliness was of the utmost importance in reopening this year.
Also, Korendyke said, the museum has a reputation to uphold.
“Our museum is known as being very clean, and when you go to an exhibit, everything’s in place,” she said.
Korendyke said the Sandcastles staff is “really, super thankful” to everyone who volunteered.
“This is our celebration of their work,” she said.