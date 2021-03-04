Sandcastles Children’s Museum closed it doors on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said it has been devastating to have the museum closed for the past year.
“Overall, It has been one of the most difficult in the museum’s 15-year history,” she said. “Our main priority was keeping visiting families safe from the virus, and we were not sure how we could do that in our museum.”
The museum was designed to promote engagement amongst its visitors and encourage hands-on exploration with ever changing exhibits.
Korendyke said because of social distancing guidelines enacted by the state for the safety of the visitors, that could not happen. Korendyke said the museum’s main priority was keeping visiting families safe from the virus, and it was not sure how it could do that.
After many board meetings in those first few months it, was decided that the museum would be closed for such things like school trip season, spring break and eventually for the summer.
Korendyke said the board knew in order to keep a non-profit organization to survive, steps would need to be taken to keep costs down.
“We laid off our entire staff, Korendyke said. “Our energy costs were limited. We keep the heat as low as possible. We have turned down the water heater and unplugged the refrigerators, and we made the difficult decision to drain our saltwater aquarium. We disconnected the Wi-Fi and put a hold on our telephone service.”
Some of the steps the museum did to stay in contact with families during the pandemic was to offer programs every day of the week via a Facebook page. Some of those activities include, At Home Art Activity on Thursdays and Freaky Friday with Mrs. Eriksen. They also did summer video puppet shows and tours of the museum, had live music shows Mrs. Eriksen filmed Wacky Wednesday Science Experiments.
Korendyke is looking forward to 2021.
“It is our hope to open for school field trips in May and fully open on June 1 for an entire summer to create, discover and explore,” she said. “Imagining the kids as they walk into the museum that first day we re-open has been an image that has carried us through this difficult year.
“We have missed them as much as they have missed Sandcastles, and we can not wait to hear their laughter and the sounds of play throughout our beautiful museum that was built just for them by our community.”
Korendyke also said this summer will be the year that it launch its water safety exhibit, which was set to open in 2020.
The exhibit will feature a life saving station that emphasizes how to prevent drowning and a wave table that simulates how waves and sandbars affect Lake Michigan.
The exhibit will also encourage the use of life jackets for children.
“The creation of this exhibit was first visualized after the summer of 2019 when several people drowned in Lake Michigan off our shores,” she said. “The losses these families endured was heartbreaking for all of us. We realized that sandcastles would be the perfect venue to spread the word about water safety on Lake Michigan to our visitors.”
Korendyke said people can help by donating to volunteering their time to Sandcastles Children’s Museum.
Donations are always welcome as it begins to plan for the summer. One of the best ways to donate is by visiting its website and clicking on the Donate button. Checks can also be mailed to Sandcastles, P.O. Box 595, Ludington, MI 49431.
The museum also has several on-going projects if someone wants to volunteer their time, they can reach out via email: sandcastleschildrensmuseum@gmail.com