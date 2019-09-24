In response to the series of tragic drowning deaths locally this summer, Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington is developing a water safety exhibit and outreach program, planned to open in spring 2020.
Part of the process of making a quality exhibit is research and discussion with the community and its leaders, said Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke in a press release.
“We are looking for partners to help us make this the best exhibit for educating families on how to stay safe in our beautiful, yet powerful Lake Michigan,” Korendyke stated. “Help with ideas for exhibit features, fabrication of different elements of the exhibit, promotion and donations are all welcome.”
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole was one of the first people contacted by Korendyke, who said that Cole has lent his full support to the museum exhibit and planning efforts.
“Education must play a vital role in keeping our citizens and visitors safe,” Cole stated in the release. “Pointing out the often-unseen dangers of rip currents, survival techniques to escape such currents, and equipment one can utilize to stay safe while out in the water all play such a huge role in protecting those drawn to the water. I am so pleased Sandcastles is willing to undertake such an important role in protecting our next generation through water safety education.”
The exhibit will consist of a large wave table that kids can experiment with interactively. They will be able to use a crank and paddle wheel to create a wave pattern, while using movable sandbars to see how the rip current effect develops. When children launch a toy swimmer or drop a ball or other object into the water, they will see and learn about the swift action of the dangerous currents.
Other features of the exhibit will include a large video monitor with different educational videos that can be viewed by families as they interact with the exhibit, appealing graphics, maps and charts that emphasize the Flip, Float, Follow swimming technique.
There will also be a large selection of life jackets that kids can try on and learn how to fit and fasten properly.
Prizes will be provided by Sandcastles’ staff when children model their correctly fitted life jackets. The children will get their photos taken so the photos can be displayed, so that others who visit Sandcastles can learn that life jackets can save lives, according to the release.
When Todd Reed, who is a retired Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer, was contacted by Sandcastles to get his input, he helped connect the museum with some organizations to partner with. He also encouraged the museum to emphasize the importance of wearing life jackets, which are a type of personal flotation devices (PFD).
“I know from my Coast Guard experience and training, that if people are involved with more knowledge about the dangers associated with being on or near the water, they can use that knowledge to make a better assessment of the risk involved with being there on a particular day in that particular lake condition,” Reed stated in the release. “They also will know that their chances of survival will be greatly enhanced by wearing a PFD.”