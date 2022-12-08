A day full of festive family fun is on the schedule Sunday at Sandcastles Children’s Museum.
The museum, at 129 E. Ludington Ave., is hosting a Christmas party from noon to 4 p.m. Entry is free for Sandcastles members or $9 for non-members.
At the same time, there will be an additional event that’s open to the public at no cost, thanks to a partnership with Consumers Energy.
Consumers is sponsoring a cookie-decorating workshop that will take place in the museum’s lower level, starting at noon.
Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke told the Daily News the cookie-decorating event is “completely free” and open to everyone.
“We have frosting and sprinkles and all that stuff for kids down in the basement,” Korendyke said. “And Consumers is doing a big raffle.”
Raffle items include three Sandcastles sweatshirts; two sets of tickets for the museum’s upcoming “Story of the Nutcracker” shows scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17; three sets of tickets for the museum’s New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop; and three 2023 Sandcastles memberships.
Korendyke said Consumers reached out to Sandcastles about the public event, expressing a desire to “do something to give back to the community.”
Eric Gustad, regional community affairs manager for the Consumers, is the one who made contact.
Gustad said the company has been making an effort to up its outreach and let people know “we’re partners in the community.”
“We want to say, hey, we’re your neighbors, we’re your collaborators, and we’re here to be something more than your power supply,” Gustad said. “This is an event to do just that.”
Consumers paid for the supplies for the workshop and beverages for attendees, according to Gustad.
He added that the company is “thrilled” to be a part of the Sandcastles celebration.
While the free cookie event is taking place downstairs, the museum’s main level will be filled with holiday activities as the Christmas party gets underway.
Korendyke said the party will feature balloon animals made by John Marek, a Christmas ornament workshop hosted by Deb Borema, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon to 1:30 p.m.
She encouraged people to visit the museum on Sunday, and to consider buying a membership to Sandcastles before the end of the month.
“Memberships in December are 10% off, so it’s a great time to get a Christmas gift,” she said.