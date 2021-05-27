Sandcastles Children’s Museum will open June 1 after being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19.
The museum first closed May 13 last year to protect its customers during the COVID-19 lockdowns at the time. Now a year later, Sandcastles is ready to open for its 2021 season. The opening will not only provide previously opened exhibits and activities, but new ones as well. Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said the executive board and volunteers have worked together for a year to prepare for the seasonal reopening.
“We are very fortunate to have wonderful people lending their talents to help us prepare to open,” she said.
Sandcastles has made it a priority to keep families safe while they visit the museum.
Sandcastles has many COVID-19 precautions in place to keep families safe while they visit exhibits and engage in activities. When families enter the building, they will be greeted at a welcome center where the museum’s COVID-19 protocols will be listed. The exit is now by the Vet Center on the second floor. This will change the traffic flow of customers.
“People come down here and you can go right out the door so that there’s not that congestion in the front area,” Korendyke said.
Commercial grade air purifiers have been installed throughout the building. The purifiers are enhanced to meet high standards for indoor air quality and can kill bacteria, mold and viruses. Hand sanitizer can be found throughout the building. Additionally, masks will be required in the museum for those two and older.
“This is the best way to protect children two to 12 who have not been vaccinated,” Korendyke said.
Another way Sandcastles is protecting its customers is by following indoor capacity limits. Before COVID-19, the museum had a capacity of 300. Now, it will be operated at a 50% capacity, meaning 150 people will be allowed in the museum at one time.
“As far as the COVID plan, we just intend to stay really flexible and kind of take it as it comes,” Korendyke said. “I think we have a good plan.”
A few new things are coming to Sandcastles. The water safety exhibit was supposed to be unveiled in 2020, but COVID-19 delayed this plan. Planning for the exhibit began in 2019 as a response to area drownings. To create it, the museum connected with Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium. The exhibit will feature a Life Saving Tower and a Wave Table. The tower will focus on life saving concepts and phrases from the consortium, such as Steer Clear of the Pier, Know before you Go and most importantly, Flip, Float, Follow, directions for escaping a rip current. The interactive wave table will simulate rip currents. Sandcastles hopes the exhibit will teach children and parents the importance of water safety.
“The hope is that even if we don’t see the results of it right away, it will plant some seeds with some really small children who will remember it later on when they’re in a scary situation on the lake,” Korendyke said.
Another new exhibit is a bearded dragon tank. The bearded dragon’s habitat was built with donations from Michigan Power and Pennies from Heaven. The museum is holding a contest on its Facebook page to name the animal. She is native to Australia, so the names people can vote on are Aboriginal female names. The three names to choose from are Yindi, Jedda and Lowanna.
For seven days a week, Sandcastles will offer hands-on and interactive play. Along with previous programs, like Messy Mondays and Toddler Tuesday, there are new programs being offered at the museum. Wednesdays are Water Safety Wednesday. For this day, there will be a puppet show called Beach Buddies. Families can sign up for a time slot to watch at the front desk all day Wednesday. Another new program is Fridays on Deck. This weekly activity will allow families to have fun outside on the third floor deck in the museum.
“We’re utilizing (the deck) in a different way,” Koredyke said. “We’ve never had programs out there, but with COVID it made sense to try and get some fresh air.”
Sandcastles is excited to allow families back inside the museum in a way that will keep everyone safe. Once the season starts on June 1, the museum will be open every day of the week. Monday through Saturday, it will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Sundays, it will be open noon to 4 p.m.