Sandcastles Children’s Museum received a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County, which will be used to fund the construction of a new 3D printing exhibit set to be unveiled in 2022.
Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke announced the $5,000 community foundation grant in a press release on Tuesday.
Korendyke told the Daily News the money would be used to expand what the museum would be able to do for local kids and families with a “very nice” 3D printer acquired through a Michigan Department of Education 23E grant, which the Sandcastles pursued in conjunction with Ludington Area Catholic Schools during the summer.
The museum was already planning to offer 3D printing classes, but with the new funds it will be able to do even more.
“We needed to take it a step further,” Korendyke said. “So we applied for a grant from the community foundation to build an exhibit on the floor of the museum so kids can observe the printer as it works.”
The community foundation grant will open up the possibilities for how the printer can be used in terms of the museum’s programming.
“It’s kind of a nice collaboration of two grants,” Korendyke said. “The Department of Education grant is how we got the 3D printer, and now we’ve got the community foundation grant which allows us to do classes and create an exhibit.
“We want to really use that 3D printer to its full extent.”
The museum will be closed for a while in January, and that’s when the new exhibit will be constructed, according to Korendyke.
Sandcastles staff and volunteers will be trained in how to use the 3D printer, and Korendyke said she hopes to have the museum’s summer student-volunteers, called Discovery Guides, learn how to use it as well.
“We’ll train interested Discovery Guides in how to use the printer, and they can help us over the summer,” she said. “Kids can watch it work, and we’ll display what we’ve made with it.”
In Tuesday’s release, Korendyke said the purpose of the grant is to fund science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) workshops geared toward designing and building with the 3D technology. Additionally, the grant will cover the cost of a Plexiglas area to surround the new exhibit.
Korndyke said Sandcastles is “very grateful to be funded once again by the community foundation,” adding later, “the community foundation is a great supporter of ours.”
Sandcastles’ upcoming 3D printing classes will be offered during spring break as well and during the summer, once the new exhibit is built.
She said it will be a boon for the museum’s mission to inspire kids and help them discover new skills.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum is at 129 E. Ludington Ave. in downtown Ludington. For more information, visit www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com or find the children’s museum on Facebook.