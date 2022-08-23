A group of student volunteers were building sand castles at the edge of the Lake Michigan shoreline in Stearns Park on Tuesday. The sand castle building was part of the end of summer pizza party for the volunteer discovery guides who worked this past summer at Sandcastles Children’s Museum.
featured
Sandcastles holds end of summer party for student volunteers
Jeff Kiessel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Lakeshore Swim School owner 'overwhelmed' after Momentum 5x5 win
-
Timbers Prime opens in former Luciano's location
-
Zoning ordinance change request for dirt bike track denied
-
Alvarado resigns as Scottville attorney due to 'divided' commission
-
Schultz prepares Mason County Central marching band for upcoming season