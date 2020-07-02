Sandcastles Children’s Museum kicked off the first of several planned collection days for painted rock-hunts on Wednesday.
Deb Borema, a board member at the Sandcastles, sat outside the Ludington Avenue children’s museum — currently shuttered due to COVID-19 — greeting kids and parents who had managed to track down one of the 10 painted, decorated rocks hidden in the downtown area.
“I do rock-painting with the kids here in the summer, but we’re not open, so I wanted to do an activity that the kids could be involved in,” Borema said. “I painted a bunch of rocks and they were hidden all over town, so kids have to find a rock, bring it back here and (in exchange) they get a rock-painting kit.”
The kits include a rock, several colors of paint, a paintbrush, ideas for how to decorate the rocks and general information about Sandcastles.
“We just wanted to create awareness that we’re still here and that we’re in need of donations like all the other nonprofits,” Borema said. “We really can’t do fundraisers with everything going on right now.”
The rocks were placed at secret locations throughout downtown on June 24. They were hidden by Sandcastles Executive Director Kristen Korendyke, according to Borema, and people were alerted about the activity through the Sandcastles Facebook page. At least seven of the 10 rocks were found and reported on Facebook.
Borema normally teaches rock-painting classes in-person at Sandcastles during the summer months, and has been doing so since 2014. The goal of the summer rock-hunting activities is to continue that tradition despite the limitations of pandemic restrictions.
There will be four more rock-hunts and collection dates through August, with dates available at www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com.
On Wednesday, and on the rock-hunts to come, kids and families have one hour to get their rocks turned into Borema.
“It’s just a fun thing that I can do with kids without being face to face,” Borema said. “Just a fun activity to bring awareness that we’re still here.”
Borema also accepts donations, and encourages people to make donations on the Sandcastles website as well.
“We appreciate anything we can get right now,” she said.
Borema added that it’s uncertain when Sandcastles Children’s Museum will be open in a full capacity again, but the board is aiming for September. The museum has been closed since March due to the pandemic, and with the number of kids who make their way through the museum during the summer — several hundred each day, Borema said — it’s been particularly difficult to determine the logistics of how to reopen safely.
The next Sandcastles rock collection is Wednesday, July 8 from 3 to 4 p.m.
If people miss that window, they can call the children’s museum at (231) 233-9326.