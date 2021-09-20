Kids and families gathered at Sandcastles Children’s Museum Monday morning to hear Eric Engblade perform during the second week of the new Music & Movement program.
Engblade, a Ludington native who now lives in Grand Rapids, is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who works with kids age 4 and younger at Joyful Sounds Music Studio, where the aim is to boost cognitive development through music and play.
In addition to that, he records music on his own, and can be frequently seen performing his songs in the Ludington area.
Engblade played several children’s songs for the small crowd during Monday’s performance, guiding kids and parents through movements and even asking for crowd suggestions for movements to replicate on stage.
He also serenaded the crowd, as well as Sandcastles staff, with a medley of kid-friendly songs from artists like Bob Marley, as well as a few of his own tunes.
Cathy Dalton, museum manager, said the Music & Movement program focuses on teaching kids about singing and dancing, and helps them get acquainted with some easy-to-use musical instruments.
The Music & Movement program is offered Mondays, which is a first for the fall season, according to Executive Director Kristin Korendyke.
“This year we decided, kind of as a bonus to our members, we’re going to be open on Mondays. Being open on Mondays in the fall is completely new,” Korendyke said. “We took it up to our Ludrock Sound Stage on the third floor, and we figured it was the perfect place. That room has such great acoustics.”
Korendyke said the program started on Sept. 14 and the turnout has been good so far.
“We’re getting special musical guests in every week. We’ll have congas, we’ll have a bass, things like that,” she said. “So every Monday will be some sort of music exploration for toddlers. We want it to be really interactive.”
Korendyke said she’s glad to see that it’s not just the kids who’ve been enjoying the program — parents and grandparents have come out both weeks so far, which is an added bonus for the museum.
“It’s fun to see the adults come out and become involved with the music and the movement,” she said.
Next week’s Music & Movement will start at 10 a.m. at the museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave. Special guest Thomas Ronquillo will teach kids and parents about the conga drums. The program is free for Sandcastles members, or $8 per person for non-members. Kids aged 1 and younger can come for free.