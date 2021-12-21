Sandcastles Children’s Museum aims to be open during the holidays, but those plans may change similar to this past weekend.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it also does not plan to host its annual balloon drop.
The museum was closed this past weekend due to staff shortages, according to a post on the organization’s website.
“We have struggled with staffing for the last two weekends due to COVID,” said Kristin Korendyke, executive director.
Korendyke said during the winter months Sandcastles employs a small staff for its open hours, which are Friday through Monday.
“Unfortunately many of them (staff) needed to quarantine due to illness within their own families over the last few weeks,” she said. “This left us without enough staff to safely have the museum open, and we were forced to close.”
Korendyke said the museum has a strong safety protocol in place which includes a mask policy, an air filtration system and increased cleaning and sanitizing.
“We have three floors of exhibits and the space to spread out during normal open hours,” she said. “We are happy to announce our staffing issues have been resolved, and we will be open as planned for holiday break: Monday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Korendyke said the priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been to keep children safe, and that commitment to safety remind in effect to this day.
Sandcastles in the past has held a balloon drop on New Year’s Eve but due to the high rate of positive COVID cases in the area it will not happen this year,
“We have determined that it is not the time to host an indoor NYE party with a large number of people,” she said. “Although we are disappointed not to be able to celebrate the new year with the kids, we love to see play at Sandcastles. We want them to stay safe and healthy.”
The museum will closed on Friday, Dec. 31 through Thursday, Jan. 27 for maintenance, according to Korendyke.
Korendyke said we will re-open the museum on Friday, Jan. 28.