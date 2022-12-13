The Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King, the Gingerbread Men and all the other characters from “The Nutcracker” will make an appearance at Sandcastles Children’s Museum on Saturday.
The museum will host the Kalamazoo-based Tye Chua Dance company for two amended, kid-focused performances of the classic ballet, dubbed “The Story of the Nutcracker Ballet.”
The first show starts at 3:30 p.m. and the second is at 6:30 p.m., according to Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke.
Korendyke said the idea to bring the production to the museum came about during the summer, when she was giving Aimee Tye, one of the co-owners of Tye Chua Dance, a tour of Sandcastles. She mentioned that the children’s museum’s board has long wanted to put on a special Christmas production for kids, and the conversation got the wheels turning about bringing the production to the museum just in time for Christmas.
“Tye Chua Dance does a ‘Nutcracker’ performance every year at the Holidays, and it all just started to evolve into this beautiful collaboration of what we both love: dance, children, and helping families make magical memories with their children,” Korendyke told the Daily News.
A Michigan Humanities Touring Grant the museum received in November also helped bring things together, according to Korendyke. The grant will help fund the performance and keep ticket prices low, she said.
Korendyke feels the production will be a great fit for kids, as it will span the museum’s three floors, getting young audience members invested and keeping them moving as they follow the characters while the plot unfolds.
“One thing we know about kids is that they like to be in motion,” she said. “We wanted this to be an enjoyable introduction to dance and performance that did not require them to be seated for an extended period of time. Therefore we came up with the idea of using the entire museum to tell the story.”
Such an ambitious project was no easy task to plan. Korendyke said it helped to limit the audience and to use characters to shepherd kids from one floor to the other as the play unfolds.
“Our biggest challenge in figuring out how this would work was deciding how we would manage the audience moving through the museum,” she said. “We determined that with a smaller audience of 50, we could wait until they all arrive, then move them through to the first stage set up on the first floor. When that part is done, it is the character, Clara, that will lead the audience to her dream scene on the second floor, and finally the Snow Fairy will beckon them upstairs to the third and final part of the performance.”
Korendyke said dancers will be working hard to pull it all off, changing costumes quickly and darting around out of view, “but that is part of the excitement of the performance.”
“This will be a magical afternoon and evening at the museum. Our beautiful museum will look very different. … The lighting will be focused on the stages, the music will fill the rooms, and the dancers in the elaborate costumes will be mesmerizing,” she said.
“The Story of the Nutcracker” will be shorter than the traditional ballet, but the full story will still be told, and Korendyke said she’s “confident” the performances will be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.
Tickets for the production are $10 per person or $8 for Sandcastles members.
Cookies and drinks will be served after the show, and “Saint Nick” will be filling wooden shoes with treats for the kids. Additionally, the museum’s collection of Steinbach nutcrackers will be on display, and books and other souvenirs will be available in the gift shop.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum is at 129 E. Ludington Ave.