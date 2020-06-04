Sandcastles Children’s Museum, a downtown Ludington staple for many parents during the summer, had to adjust to life online like so many other nonprofits this year.
The museum is currently closed to the public but the activities have not stopped, according to Manager Cathy Dalton.
“We have something going online six days a week,” she said. “We have volunteers who do videos.”
The museum typically sees the most traffic in the summer, is open seven days a week and hosts free workshops.
