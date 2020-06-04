Mrs. Eriksen

SANDCASTLES CHILDREN’S MUSEUM | Courtesy photo

Teresa Eriksen, known as “Mrs. Eriksen,” hosts two activities online for Sandcastles Children’s Museum each week. For “Freaky Friday,” she places items under a microscope and has people guess what it is. The museum provides family-friendly online activities Monday through Saturday.

 SANDCASTLES CHILDREN'S MUSEUM | Courtesy photo

Sandcastles Children’s Museum, a downtown Ludington staple for many parents during the summer, had to adjust to life online like so many other nonprofits this year.

The museum is currently closed to the public but the activities have not stopped, according to Manager Cathy Dalton.

“We have something going online six days a week,” she said. “We have volunteers who do videos.”

The museum typically sees the most traffic in the summer, is open seven days a week and hosts free workshops.

