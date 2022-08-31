With summer wrapping up for the Discovery Guides at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, two of the student volunteers got together to perform the final puppet show of the season.
featured
Sandcastles wraps up summer puppet shows
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.