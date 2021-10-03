CUSTER — Hundreds of people turned out to help celebrate Sanders Meats’ first-ever Customer Appreciation Fall Festival Saturday on South Main Street in Custer.
Staci Wood, manager at Sanders Meats, said she was blown away by the community turnout.
“This is wonderful,” Wood said “No way could I have expected this kind of turnout. I am super excited.”
Wood said she is not aware of another event like the one on Saturday since the 1980s.
“But since then there has been nothing in Custer,” she said.
Wood said the main purpose for the event was to celebrate the company’s 96th anniversary. A 95th anniversary celebration would have taken place last year, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is what we were hoping we could so for our 95th anniversary,” she said.
Wood said Sanders Meats is already in the planning stages for its 100th anniversary in four years.
She added that customer appreciation was an important part of the festivities.
“We would not be here if it wasn’t for our customers,” Wood said. “We want to give back to them.”
Sanders Meats is hoping to turn the event into an annual celebration, and plans for next year’s event are in the works, according to Wood.
One of the festival’s activities on that had all everyone excited was a mechanical bull ride.
Attendees had a chance to try their luck on the mechanical rodeo bull to see how long they could hold on.
Riders as young as 3 years and as old as 87 took turns as a long line of people waited in line for a free lunch, which included a hot dog, chips and beverages from the Lakeside Weiner Wagon food truck.
Also on Saturday the Custer Fire Department was on hand to not only show off some of its equipment, but also to talk with families about fire prevention because October is Fire Prevention Month.
“This is has been a great turnout from the community for this event,” said Custer Fire Chief Darrell Crawford.
Crawford said the department brought the equipment to show the people what their tax dollars paid for, and also to support Sanders Meats.
“Sanders has always supported us,” Crawford said. “Anything we can do to help them, we will gladly do it.”