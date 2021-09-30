Sanders Meats is celebrating its 96th year with its first-ever Customer Appreciation Fall Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at its South Main Street location in Custer.
The event serves both as a promotion for Sanders Meats and a community gathering in lieu of a picnic the Custer Fire Department used to hold annually, said Staci Wood, manager of Sanders Meats. The company catered those picnics with its hot dogs and bratwursts.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the picnics and the company’s 95th anniversary last year, the company “figured we’d put it all together into one,” Wood said.
“We just want everybody to know that we’re here to serve Custer,” Wood said. “We’ve been serving Custer for 96 years, and we intend to do it for hopefully another 96 plus.”
The event is free to attend. A bounce house and a face painting station will be available for the kids, and Custer firefighters will be there with a fire engine. At some point, the company’s hot dog mascot and his hamburger friend will pay the event a visit.
There will be a photo booth with props and a mechanical rodeo bull.
Free Sanders hot dogs, chips and soda will be available from a Lakeside Weiner Wagon food truck.
Prizes including insulated tote bags, gift baskets and Sanders Meats apparel. More than 100 pounds of ham — cut, packaged and freezer-ready — will be raffled at half-hour intervals.
Derek Sanders, a fourth-generation co-owner in the nearly century-old business, stated the company is looking forward to “welcoming longtime and first-time customers to a fun afternoon of good food, good friends and good times” in a press release.
Wood said the company intends to hold the event annually. When the 100-year anniversary rolls around, the company plans to do “something really big,” she said, but kept details under wraps.
Those attending this weekend’s festival are advised to “come hungry,” Wood said.
And “bring a big cooler,” Sanders added.