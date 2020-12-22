Santa Claus made a visit to the residents of Oakview Medical Care Facility Tuesday morning.
Janet Andersen, the merry-making ringleader, called the project Operation Oakview.
Andersen, Santa — her husband Greg Kaczynski — and their band of elves rolled up to the Sutter Living Center in a bus filled with gifts.
One of the staff spoke into a hand radio and announced, “Santa has arrived!”
They loaded carts with the gifts, including goodie bags and cards, that the staff wheeled into the building. The presents will be handed out on Christmas day.
Santa and his elves walked around the outside of the building to wish the residents a merry Christmas.
One resident blew Santa a kiss. Another sat up, completely taken by surprise.
“This is just so much fun,” Andersen said as they waved to the men and women through the glass windows.
Mandy Ohman, director of activities at Oak View, and Tanya Hoffman, activities staff, were dressed head-to-toe in as elves.
Ohman said when she first heard about the idea, her reaction was “pure excitement.”
“I knew the residents needed this,” she said.
Rylee Cregg, Heather Gentry and Anna Thompson held signs with words of encouragement that will be hung up inside.
“We work with (Andersen). She was so excited about it that we got excited about it, too,” Gentry said. “(Andersen) is always doing something spectacular like this.”
This wasn’t the first time the residents received gifts from the Santa Bus. Andersen also arranged for 100 poinsettias and 1,100 cards to be handed out in previous weeks.
The cards were made by community members after Andersen put a post on Facebook asking for people to join Operation Oakview. Andersen said the cards came from all kinds of people, from children to her 91-year-old mother.
Administrator Jannice Lamm said the series of gifts boosted morale for the residents and staff.
“They’ve loved the attention and extra treats,” she said. “They were very excited to see Santa. I heard several of them say they must have been good this year to have Santa come to their windows.”
Andersen said during a year when residents were unable to have their friends and family visit, it was important to her that they know they were being thought of.
“With everything that’s happened this year, my heart goes out to the families and residents who can’t see their (loved ones),” she said. “I thought about the fact that everyone here is someone’s family member, someone’s friend, someone’s neighbor. They’re a part of the community, and we needed to do something. We needed to bring the Christmas spirit to Oakview.”
Her intention when she purchased the old Ludington Mass Transportation Authority bus was to use it so her elderly mother and her friends would have an easier time getting in and out of a vehicle. Then she thought about using it to give tours of orchards and Christmas lights.
It also served as transport from one side of the living center to the other —one elf singing a Christmas song during the ride — where the group greeted more residents at their windows.
The staff talked on walkie talkies to make sure they didn’t miss anyone who wanted to see Santa.
“This is just wonderful,” Andersen said. “It’s great to see their smiling faces.”
“I haven’t seen them smile like this in a long time,” Ohman said.