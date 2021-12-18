CUSTER — The promise of a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a chance to see the Grinch, and a full selection of cookies and other sweet treats led to a packed house Saturday at the Custer VFW.
Gold Bar Post 5096 on State Street hosted its annual Christmas get-together, and more than 30 children were in attendance. With their families, the numbers reached 70-plus.
One by one, Santa called the kids’ names. They made their way to the back of the hall, hopped up on Santa’s knee, and shyly told him what they wanted most for Christmas.
There were presents for each and every one of them, purchased with money from recent VFW fundraisers that fund the post’s holiday events, as well as monetary donations accepted throughout the year.
Nannette Fiers, treasurer for the post auxiliary, said it made for a nice holiday event in an era when group celebrations are still rare as a result of the pandemic.
“We try to help the local kids, so the kids are invited, the parents are invited and the public is invited,” Fiers said. “Last year, nobody had any Christmas parties.”
Outside, only a few scattered flakes of snow could be seen falling from the sky. Fiers said the calm weather was a plus as well, since in 2019, an “awful snowstorm” interfered with the festivities.
In addition to meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus — played by Bob Perrin and Dolores Lindt — kids also kept an eye out of the Grinch.
Mason County Eastern bus driver Loretta Anderson took on the role of the notorious Dr. Seuss villain, emerging on occasion in full costume and bright green mask to steal a cookie or harass Santa before scurrying back into hiding.
Every time they caught a glimpse of the green figure tiptoeing along the sidelines of the party, the children would point, shout “Grinch!” and gave chase through the VFW hall.
“This is what it’s all about,” former Post Commander Lyle Hanson said with a smile as he watched the party unfold. “We love to have events for the kids.”
There were coloring-book pages and markers, ornament kits and other crafts, which kept the kids occupied as they waited for their turn with Saint Nick.
Santa was back at the post on Sunday for a breakfast event, during which kids got to spend even more time with Jolly Old Saint Nick.