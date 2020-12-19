SCOTTVILLE — It was a genuine surprise for students at Mason County Central Upper Elementary when Principal Kevin Kimes announced that Santa was on his way Friday afternoon.
Kimes had the idea to simulate a morse-code message when he made the announcement over the school’s speaker system, adding to the excitement of the moment.
“I took my ruler and did it in morse code,” Kimes said. “Like, ‘Tap, tap, tap, message coming in from the North Pole.’
“It was really fun. The kids just loved it, and the teachers even said it brought back memories form when they were kids.”
Shortly thereafter, Scott Dumas — err, Santa — rounded the corner on a horse-drawn wagon just down the road from where students gathered to wait for his arrival.
“I can see him!” some students shouted as the carriage neared.
Kimes was happy to keep the excitement level up, quickly moving through the student groups — separated by classroom to allow for social distancing — and asking, “Are you ready to see Santa?”
Friday was the last day of school before Christmas break, and, while the pandemic made it difficult to celebrate with in the normal way, Kimes said he still wanted to make sure the kids ended their year with a little cheer.
“We want them to remember this time as something really positive,” he said. “I mentioned it at my staff meeting about having Santa come, and they thought it was a great idea. Mr. Dumas mentioned he’d played Santa before, and he knew a team of horses… so we set it up and here we go.”
The pandemic has resulted in several students and classes being sent home due to possible exposure, and Kimes said he was grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the holiday with students, even if it was a more limited capacity.
“It’s been a tough year, and we’re so thankful that we made it. Through this whole thing, and in the last few weeks with two different schools and classes (going to remote learning)… we made it,” Kimes said. “This is where these kids need to be, and a lot of them wanted a Christmas party. We got a Christmas party today… It turned out really well.”
Coin drive
Students at the Upper Elementary weren’t only on the receiving end of holiday cheer this Christmas season, they also put time and effort into giving to worthy causes in the area.
Students, teachers and families participated in a coin drive, with each grade level choosing a local organization to support.
Change was collected for about a two-week period.
Third-graders raised $347.61 for the Scottville Area Senior Center, fourth-graders fourth-graders raised $222 for Lakeshore Animal Friends and fifth-graders raised $33.30 to donate to Mason County Animal Control.
Third-graders usually makes a visit to the senior center to give gifts to the seniors — things like coffee, sugar, coffee filters and cups. It’s become an annual holiday tradition, but the pandemic made it a challenge this year.
“Because of COVID, we were not able to do that, so we decided to do a change drive,” third-grade teacher Cheri Stibitz said.
Kimes said the coin drive was “a tribute to the giving hearts of our kids and their families.”
“They’re so generous to raise that kind of money with coins,” he said. “It’s fantastic.”