In the spirit of giving back to the community it serves, FloraCraft will once again host its free Santa’s Workshop event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday the company’s 1 Longfellow Place headquarters.
For nine years, the company has been turning one of its warehouses into the North Pole, filling the space with activities and the jolly man himself, so children of all ages can come enjoy the wonders of the holiday season.
“The event was started by a small group of employees as a fundraiser for United Way,” FloraCraft marketing manager Toni Swanson said. “Santa’s Workshop is made possible by our FloraCraft Funn Committee, FloraCraft volunteers, and outside volunteers from friends and family of FloraCraft.”
Every year, FloraCraft continues to add to the workshop, whether it’s new activities or a new craft to complete. Swanson said this year will be no different.
“You’ll arrive at Santa’s Workshop and see the winter wonderland and the activities spread throughout the space,” she said. “The big event is always visiting Santa Claus. We will have cookies made in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, multiple craft stations where kids can create fun holiday projects and take them home with them. We’ll have a letter-writing station and all the letters will be read by Santa’s elves at the North Pole. There will be a holiday raffle to win gifts, along with fun games and prizes. For our children in fifth grade and under, the first 500 will receive a special gift.”
During the pandemic, the workshop was put on hold, but FloraCraft is very excited to have the event back after the two-year hiatus.
“We are beyond excited to bring this event back after COVID,” Swanson said. “We’ve moved it to a larger location on campus and have made it bigger than ever. We can’t wait to share the space with everyone this weekend.”
With the larger space and new additions to the workshop, employees have been working for months to make sure the event goes off without a hitch.
“Our team starts preparing in September for Santa’s Workshop,” Swanson said. “We build a team, our to-do lists and start building and ordering things we need for the event. We start creating the winter wonderland about two weeks in advance and then it’s all-hands-on-deck the last week leading up to the event date.”
Families look forward to the event each year, and more and more families come to experience the magic of it for their first time. Swanson stated that she loves how the tradition continues to grow throughout the community and that FloraCraft is still able to give back through the event.
“Sharing an opportunity to have a holiday celebration, especially for those in need, is the best part of the season,” she said. “This free event allows families and children to explore creativity and share a happy memory. The excitement in the air during this event is palpable; you must experience it yourself.”
A family-owned business for more than 50 years, FloraCraft has deep roots in Ludington and values engaging the community.
Swanson and the FloraCraft team is very thrilled to be able to do just that with the Santa’s Workshop event on Saturday, and the hope is that it will be the best one yet.
“We are so thankful for the community spreading the word about the event and the amazing volunteers and staff that brings it all to life,” Swanson said. “We love interacting with all the amazing community members during this event.
“Seeing families enjoying the holiday spirit brings so much joy to our team.”