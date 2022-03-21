The mining of sand in Hamlin Township by Sargent Sand will continue for an additional five years after the Oil, Gas and Minerals Division of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy approved its permit renewal.
According to EGLE, the renewal included site inspections, file reviews and reviewing site photos so the mine is compliance. The renewal for the Bay City-based company for its 272 acres.
Sargent Sand requested its additional five years in October 2021 as the permit was close to expiring in December. The company will be able to mind until the end of 2026.
The department received seven written comments from the public with a request for a public hearing by EGLE and another person seeking to know when a public hearing would be held.
EGLE had a 23-page response to commenters on its website as a part of the application process. A part of the response was addressing concerns about mining the dune near residents living on Piney Ridge Road.
“Commenters expressed desire that mining of the dune… be stopped and the dune be maintained to protect the Piney Ridge neighborhood from wind damage and provide a barrier from noise, light and mining activities,” the response stated. “The western facing slope of the dune in question is located on the east side of (a mining area).”
Sargent Sand is still mining this particular dune, based on market demand, the response stated. Stabilizing the slope of the dune is taking place during the mining process.
“These measures have been observed by (division) inspections,” the response stated.
There were many other concerns raised, but those fell outside of the permit renewal process. Those concerns included truck traffic, a plea for legislation to end the activity there and a conflict between mining and tourism given the mine’s proximity to Ludington State Park.
Pitcher’s thistle, a threatened species plant, and it’s been found within the Sargent Sand property. Officials with the company with EGLE representatives have worked since the mid-1990s to relocate the plant if it is found in areas to be mined.
“During (division) on-site inspections at (around 2017), these plants were observed and (the relocation of plants) was discussed. Additionally, (the division) was notified by email in 2019 of the commencement of a threatened and endangered species review for (a mining unit. Three units were) opened since the last permit renewal,” the response stated.
The site is one of six active sand mines in the state — all of which are along Lake Michigan.