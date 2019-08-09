PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette, Riverton and Ludington fire departments responded to small sawdust fire at Pallet Recycle Inc. at 2740 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.
“The sawdust fire was put out with fire extinguishers,” said Pere Marquette Township Fire Chief Larry Gaylord.
It started on the southeast side in the corner, according to Gaylord.
He said no structural damage was caused by the fire and no injuries were reported.
Gaylord said the cause of the fire is undetermined.