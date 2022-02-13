Millions of people nationwide tuned in to see the Rams face off against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but Ludington’s Sawyer Hendrickson got to witness the big game in person.
Sawyer and her family, along with friend Annabelle Babe, made it to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, thanks to a surprise gift from the Detroit Lions’ Hometown Heroes program late last year.
The young founder of Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause — a nonprofit that works to support veterans and active service members — received the Super Bowl tickets as a thank-you for her charitable work, which recently included shipping 10,000-plus Christmas stockings to troops stationed away from home during the holidays.
In a message to the Daily News, Sawyer said she was “having a great time,” and thanked the Lions for the “amazing opportunity.”
She also indicated the team she supported, stating, “I have been a Lions fan my whole life (but) I’m rooting for Matthew Stafford and the Rams.”
Sawyer was named as one of the Lions’ Hometown Heroes in 2020, but due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, she had to receive the honor in an empty Ford Field. She was asked back in December 2021 to be recognized in a packed stadium as intended, and that’s when the tickets were given as an unexpected bonus.
Sawyer said she was shocked and thrilled.
Ron Cyrus, coordinator of the Lions’ Hometown Heroes and military ambassador to the NFL Hall of Fame Behavioral Health Initiative, helped facilitate the gift. He told the Daily News at the time that the goal was to “do something great for a young lady who’s done some amazing things.”