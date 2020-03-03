Jim Scatena, former CEO and president of FloraCraft Corporation, has been selected to join the board of directors for Help Heal Veterans — also known as Heal Vets — which is the nation's largest provider of free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to U.S. veterans and active-duty military personnel.
"We are excited to add Jim Scatena to our community of leaders who donate their time and expertise to the Veterans and Creative industries," CEO Joe McClain said. "The addition of Jim Scatena to our board enables us to implement our mission to heal the lives of veterans in need. He will be a powerful asset to our board, and we look forward to his contributions."
Scatena has been a member of the Association for Creative Industries (AFCI) since 1984. He played a role during the merger of the Hobby Industry of America (HIA) and the Association of Crafts and Creative Industries (ACCI) — now known as AFCI.
"(Scatena) is well-networked and a power player in the industry," stated Joe McClain.
In addition to Scatena's business career, he has worked diligently to benefit his local community in many local organizations and boards including Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, West Shore Community College Foundation and the Ludington Area Catholic School board. He is also one of the founding board members of the Momentum Business Plan Competition.
Since retirement, he serves as chief transition officer for C-Suite Strategic, a Michigan-based consulting and crisis management firm.
Heal Vets is nonprofit organization founded during the Vietnam War. It supplies free therapeutic kits to injured servicepeople and U.S. veterans. The therapy kits often become a part of the patient's treatment plan, providing a creative outlet for stress and boredom and a way to rebuild confidence and self-esteem. Help Heal Veterans has distributed more than 29 million kits since 1971 from hundreds of craft categories.