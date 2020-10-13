PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Historical Society hosted its first ever Happy Hour History Hunt scavenger hunt at Historic White Pine Village as a fundraiser, and it’s an event that may be here to stay.
“For a first-year event, we’re pleased with the turnout,” said Rebecca Barringer, executive director of the historical society. “We think this is a great way to show the artifacts we have and the collections we’ve put together since 1937.”
The historical society typically has a celebrity server fundraiser that goes with a more formal dinner in the fall, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the historical society went with the scavenger hunt instead. There were 110 people who took part in the event to go with 30 volunteers, Barringer said.
The event was catered, and a cash bar was available, too.
The scavenger hunt called for patrons to go from building to building to pick up clues. If those in the hunt couldn’t quite figure it out, hints were available for cash. And, so were the answers if the clues were too tricky.
Connie Schwass was helping out in the William E. Anderson General Store, and she was offering up clues for the event.
“I think the clues have been challenging, but for some, they’ve been obvious,” she said. “People are seeing may be here, and it’s reigniting their interest in history.”
Bob and Susan Sassin were two of the participants in the scavenger hunt.
“This is a really neat, entertaining experience,” Bob said.
The scavenger hunt took patrons from building to building, including the remodeled Mason County Sports Hall of Fame. The Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce and the hall had a ribbon cutting as the scavenger hunt got underway for the hall.
In remarks to those in attendance before the hunt was on, Hall of Fame President Vic Burwell described what the exhibit was about.
“Visitors will emotionally experience six major life lessons each demonstrated by a star professional athlete and a star Mason County athlete honored in our hall of fame,” Burwell said.
Barringer said with the success of the event, the historical society may integrate the scavenger hunt into a regular event but earlier into the year, perhaps at mid-summer, while the fundraiser that normally takes place will be back again.