Attendees at the sixth annual Western Michigan Boat, RV & Outdoor Home Show this weekend will have more than a wide selection of recreational vehicles to enjoy during the event.
The show will also offer a slew of musical guests to provide live entertainment for shoppers.
The boat show runs from today through Sunday, with multiple artists slated to perform each day in the band shell at Ludington's Rotary Park — a venue change from the show's previous location.
Things kick kick off today with Dean Dostal from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by Joe Stickney from 4:30 to 7:30.
On Saturday, Third Coast Swing will perform with Ella Jarvis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Jimmy Dodson from 2 to 5, and Redux from 5 to 8.
Sunday's music starts with Cheryl Wolfram, performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lynn Callihan will close things out with a set from 2 to 5.
THIRD COAST SWING
Brothers Stephen and Kaedin Plummer of Third Coast Swing last performed at the boat show prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stephen said he enjoyed that the show was “well attended, and it had a good, listening audience.”
The group will perform as a trio consisting of Stephen and Kaedin on guitar, and Ella Jarvis on vocals.
“We’ll do a mix of Ella Fitzgerald and Django Reinhardt, some Sinatra – it’s basically jazz songs you know and love,” he said.
LYNN CALLIHAN
Callihan, of Cadillac, has been performing at the boat show for years.
“I’ve been playing it … I think since they started it,” he said. “I enjoy it.”
The singer-songwriter and guitarist said he performs original songs, and the boat show “gives me a chance to try some new material and see some faces I haven’t seen in a while.”
Callihan said it might be for the best that the show is moving from its past venue near the municipal marina to Rotary Park, noting that it might be a better fit for musicians.
"People will be able to put chairs down rather than just milling around,” he said.
Callihan said the event is "always a good time."
JOE STICKNEY
Stickney has been playing music for most of his life. He’s been getting out and about more in the last few years, playing guitar at various spots in the area. The 2021 boat show was one such performance.
“This is my second year of playing at the boat show,” Stickney said. “It’s always a nice time. Last year when I was there there was a nice crowd and nice weather.”
He performs solo, and his set list consists of covers from the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, Chris Stapleton and Waylon Jennings.
He said he’s excited about the change from the marina to Rotary Park.
“The new venue will be kind of slick,” Stickney said. “I think being at the Rotary Park band shell will be nice.”
JIMMY DODSON
This year marks Dodson’s fourth time at the boat show. Dodson’s a regular performer at local bars and restaurants, but he said he enjoys the fact that the event gives him an opportunity to mingle with a different crowd — one that he might not see at his normal shows.
“I like the interaction with the people and being outside. … It’s just fun interacting with different people that I don’t normally interact with,” Dodson said. “And playing in an outdoor setting is refreshing. The crowd’s always nice. It’s a great crowd of people.”
He said he takes requests, and he encourages people to stop by the band shell and see if he can play one of their favorites.
“If you’re out walking around and thinking of a song, come by and see if I can play it for you,” he said.
REDUX
Lexi and Dave Kosla of Redux are boat-show veterans, too, returning for their third year.
“We're happy to be included and to provide some additional entertainment to an already great event,” Lexi said, adding that she and her husband “always enjoy playing outdoors in the summer.”
She said the crowd the boat show draws is another bonus.
“Those that attend the boat show always seem appreciative of our music,” she said. “Many people will stop wandering for a few minutes or sit nearby and listen while we play.
“Having an attentive and appreciative audience always makes a gig more fun.”
Redux’s setlist is “always evolving,” but Lexi said it’s an “eclectic mix of genres and eras.”
“We do music from Etta James to the Black Crowes, and anything from the 1950s to the late 2000s,” she said. “We often get compliments on our mix because we always keep the audience guessing as to what they might hear next.”
CHERYL WOLFRAM
Wolfram, a Manistee-based local favorite who’s been playing music since she was in third grade, said she enjoys performing at the boat show due to its laid-back setting. She favors the 12-string guitar and, in addition to performing as a solo artist, she also sings and plays guitar for Babe Ruthless.
Wolfram's appearance at this year's event will be her fourth. She said her set will include "a few songs that reference boats and water," such as "Boat on the River" by Styx, "Blue Bayou" by Roy Orbison and "Manistee River Song" by Jim Crockett.
Wolfram will bring her own P.A. system this year, and she said that means "my sound quality will be much improved."
"This is always a fun event to play," Wolfram said. "One year they set me up on a small pontoon to play — quite a novelty.
"I enjoy seeing all the vendors, and people watching the passersby."
DEAN DOSTAL
Dean Dostal is the only first-timer slated for this year's event.
His performance signals a return to normal following a "tough bout" with COVID-19 during fall 2021.
"It was touch and go there for a while," he said. "This will be my first local gig since 'coming back.'"
Dostal said he's "very excited about performing at the boat show this year," adding, "I look forward to seeing lots of friends and sharing music with them."
Dostal favors country and Americana classics, as well as some songs of his own.