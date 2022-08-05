The Western Michigan Old Engine Club's annual Old Engine & Tractor Show is now underway at the club grounds near Riverside Park in Scottville.
Paul Storm, president of the Old Engine Club, said the turnout for the 2021 show was "really good," and the club is hoping to repeat that success this year.
The show runs through Sunday, featuring various activities for attendees of all ages — from tractor pulls, horse pulls and demonstrations of antique equipment, to games and kids activities.
Today's attractions include an antique tractor pull and a parade at 1 p.m.
"Saturday we’ll have a garden tractor pull, and Saturday night we’ll finish up with progressive sled antiques,” Storm said. “And we’ll have a stone-bolt pull too. That’s a dead-weight pull where you just put weight on the sled and see how much you can pull.”
Storm said 250- to 1,000-pound cement weights are used.
“If you pull 11 feet, we put 500 or 750 pounds and pull again,” he said.
Storm said Saturday's kids day will feature a raffle for a pedal tractor, “along with many, many games of pedal-pull and everything you can think of for kids and for the family.”
The day will also include a scavenger hunt, birdhouse building activities, valve cover races and more.
The club is happy to have people come out to visit the grounds, now that “things have started up again” after more than two years of the pandemic taking its toll on events, according to Storm.
The show draws “anywhere from 600 to 1,000 people” on its busiest day — which is traditionally Saturday. Storm added that about 2,000 to 3,000 people make their way to the club grounds throughout the duration of the show.
This year's Old Engine & Tractor Show features the Love tractor, which can reach a top speed of 50 to 60 mph. The Love tractor dates back to the 1950s, Storm said, and is a regular feature of the Old Engine & Tractor Show, though he’s not sure many people are aware of just what it can do.
The 48th annual Western Michigan Old Engine & Tractor Show is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday at 700 S. Scottville Road.
Daily Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and free for kids 12 years old and younger.