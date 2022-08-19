The annual Suds on the Shore festival and fundraiser is this weekend, and organizers at United Way of Mason County are hoping for a good turnout and eyeing a lofty fundraising goal to help benefit initiatives and programs in the area.
The craft beer, wine, mead, cider and music event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The goal of the festival is to raise money to “fund missions and programs here in Mason County,” including initiatives that promote financial stability, education and living healthy lifestyles.
United Way Executive Director Lynne Russell said the goal is to raise a gross amount of $125,000 this year, which would be a new record for the festival after bringing in $105,500 in 2021.
United Way is starting to keep track of its ongoing total, too, to illustrate how much money the festival has put back into the community over the years.
“We did an interesting thing this year: During our last Suds on the Shore, (35th Dist. State Sen.) Curt VanderWall had asked how much money was raised to get back out into the community. So we’re really trying to build on that, and show how much money really is going out to Mason County to help fund missions and programs here,” Russell said. “The first year of our festival was 2009, so from 2009 to 2021 we’ve netted and given back to the community $425,000.
“We’re going to start tracking that each year to show how much we give out, because I think it’s important to know that it is a very expensive festival to run. People don’t understand that we do have to purchase all the beer, the wine, the ciders — that cannot be legally donated to us.”
Since the festival returned in 2021 following a hiatus due to COVID-19 the year before, there’s been a cap on attendance. United Way Executive Director Lynne Russell said about 1,500 tickets have been sold so far for this year’s festival, and though the cap has increased from 2,000 to 2,500 — including VIP sponsors and vendors.
Suds on the Shore will feature 40 vendors, “the same number we had last year,” Russell said, with some new additions and plenty of familiar favorites.
“We’re really excited about this year’s festival,” Russell said. “We have some new vendors that will be attending that haven’t attended in the past, plus some others that have always attended — Love Wines, Jamesport Brewing Company, Ludington Bay Brewing Company, Starving Artist Brewery, and we’re happy to have them back, as well as our neighbors to the north and south, Big Hart Brewing Company and North Channel Brewing Company.”
She added that the new vendors include North River Vodka and Iron Fish Distillery, among others.
In addition to the cap on attendance, some other holdover mitigation measures will still be implemented due to the pandemic.
“We’re still really going to follow the same setup as last year,” Russell said, noting that vendors will use individual tents rather than crowding together under one large one.
“Vendors liked it better and so did the attendees,” she said.
Disposable cups will also be used, and an attendance limit will still be in place.
Suds on the Shore will also feature live music.
The headlining act will be Detroit Soul Revue, set to perform from 2:30 to 5 p.m. after opening act 80 Cows plays from noon to 2.
"For people that have never attended Suds on the Shore, it’s a great way to have a festival-like environment and taste different products, but also enjoy a day of hanging out and listening to the bands," Russell said.
She added that there's "great food, too," including vendors Lakeside Wiener Wagon, the Cluck Bucket and Brunch Babes.
TICKETS
If tickets are still available, they can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. It’s $45 per ticket, which includes entry, nine drink tokens and one souvenir. An additional six drink tokens can be bought for $5.
Designated driver tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate.
For more information, visit www.sudsontheshore.com, the Suds on the Shore Facebook page or www.eventbrite.com/e/suds-on-the-shore-2022-tickets-314553827967.