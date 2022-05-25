Ever since leaving Michigan State University during her senior year to accept a full-time job offer in the late ’80s, Corinn VanWyck has wanted to finish her degree. Now she’s taking classes at Grand Valley State University, and a recent scholarship from the Ludington Writers group has allowed her to stay enrolled through the spring-summer semester.
VanWyck, 55, was this year’s recipient of the Ludington Writers’ Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship on May 10. The $1,500 scholarship closed a crucial funding gap and allowed her to avoid taking time off.
VanWyck and her husband, Chris, have two daughters currently attending GVSU as well. Prior to receiving the scholarship, she didn’t think the family quite had the money to cover the cost of her two summer classes she’s taking as part of the college’s LEADS program, which stands for Lifelong Educational Attainment for Determined Students.
VanWyck is certainly determined. After picking up classes again last summer, she has eyes on earning her bachelor’s degree in integrative studies before this time next year.
She wasn’t looking forward to the prospect of interrupting her classes.
“I was kind of nervous because I didn’t want to stall off and get off track,” VanWyck told the Daily News. “I was really surprised to get the scholarship and it allowed me to take the two classes I needed to keep going during the spring and summer sessions.”
The Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship is open to students of all ages, but it’s never gone to an adult before, according to Barry Matthews, president of the Ludington Writers.
“We’re very proud of the fact that we’ve been able to do this. It’s mostly been high school seniors who’ve received it, but it’s never been limited to that,” Matthews said. “Corinn applied this year and she had a very good writing sample, so she got it.”
He said he thinks the writers group made an excellent choice by selecting VanWyck as the first nontraditional student to receive the funds.
“Any time you don’t break up your education is a good thing,” he said. “I think the fact that she can continue straight through is a good thing. Once you break it up it’s sometimes difficult to get back into it.”
VanWyck is well aware of how tricky it can be to stop and start one’s education.
“I’d been wanting to finish my degree ever since I had to put it on the back burner. I was the first person in my family to go to college after high school, and … I was really working and paying my way through college,” VanWyck said. “At the time I didn’t want to have student debt, so I worked a lot during school to pay my way. When I got to my senior year, I got a job offer for a full-time job as a graphic designer. … I figured I’d continue to work on my degree part-time. Unfortunately what I didn’t realize at the time was that it really wasn’t set up for working students at the time (at MSU).”
She took classes at Lansing Community College before moving to Ludington, and she collected a fair amount of credits, many of which she’ll be able to use thanks to GVSU’s programming.
It was after moving to Ludington, when VanWyck served as the executive director of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, when she met up with the Ludington Writers.
She attended a couple meetings, but doesn’t consider herself a member.
She applied for the scholarship last year, but didn’t quite make it. When the new application period opened up, she said she “wondered if it would be worth giving it a shot again.”
“I wrote another writing sample — a personal narrative, like a mini short story or personal memoir — and they loved it,” VanWyck said. “I got a notice that I’d won, which was really nice.”
VanWyck said she’s grateful to the Ludington Writers for keeping non-traditional and continuing-education students in mind with its scholarships. She hopes her story will encourage others to apply in the future.
“It can be tough,” she said. “When you’re a non-traditional student, scholarships are harder to find. I really appreciate the Ludington Writers recognizing that.
“Hopefully this will get the word out for people to apply … because it can really help.”