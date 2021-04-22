Area school district officials are weighing their options for this year’s prom and graduation ceremonies, taking the recent uptick in coronavirus cases into consideration as they make tentative plans.
Mason County Central
Mason County Central is looking at possibilities for this year’s prom.
“We’re exploring our options, but our options are very limited,” said Superintendent Jeff Mount. “We’re hoping to have something, but we don’t know what that’s going to be. There’s no venue big enough for a full-scale prom, so we’re exploring other options.”
Mount said there is a student committee working with Jeff Tuka, principal of the high school, on the issue.
“It’s hard to say if we’re going to be able to pull something off on a grand scale. We’ll be hopeful to get something for the kids in May,” Mount said. “The kids are trying to be creative.”
Mount said that as recently as February, the outlook would have been different, but due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which is having a particularly strong impact on high-school students.
“Stay tuned,” Mount said.
Regarding graduation, Mount said this year’s ceremony is expected to look a lot like what MCC did in 2020, when it hosted an outdoor, drive-in commencement in the high-school parking lot.
“Graduation will be something very similar to last year, with some minor tweaks,” he said.
Some details still need to be sorted out, such as whether the event will take place in the parking lot or in the football field, but Mount said it will definitely be held outdoors.
Jeff Tuka, high school principal, said graduation is tentatively scheduled to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28, but details could change depending on rules from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Ludington
Ludington High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at Oriole Field.
Face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. About 170 graduating seniors will be spaced around inside the football field, while their guests can view the ceremony from the perimeter of the field and the track.
Fireworks and a video board slideshow will light up Oriole Field that night at 9:15 p.m.
It remains to be determined how many guest tickets will be allotted while remaining compliant with COVID-19 regulations, assistant principal Steve Forsberg said.
High-school staff members have partnered with senior class leaders, such as those in the student council, to ensure students’ priorities are reflected in planning the prom and graduation. The school wants to “be honest with the kids and have them be honest with us,” Forsberg said.
The prom remains up in the air. Forsberg said it’s too early to know whether it can be held on Saturday, May 15, as it would have in a typical year.
Some students in the working group are wary of prom-related quarantines ahead of graduation and prefer to solidify plans to recognize National Honor Society members and alpha graduates, whose GPAs exceed 3.75.
“We want to honor this class,” Forsberg said. “It’s a great group of hardworking students. We’re trying to do everything we can to honor them the right way.”
The group of staff and students will meet this week, now in-person, to assess how and whether to move forward with the prom.
Gateway to Success Academy
The staff at Gateway to Success Academy has also been working with students to organize a safe and enjoyable end of the year for seniors.
Prom is expected to take place Friday, May 21, in the field north of the building. Superintendent Jamie Bandstra said the school’s modestly sized student population worked in its favor while planning the event within the parameters of COVID-19 regulations.
The academy will rent a 40-foot by 60-foot tent to place on the building’s north side. Bandstra said there may also be heaters, fire pits for small groups to mingle at and a movie or some other video content playing on a projector.
Bearing capacity limits in mind, students will be able to access two 30-foot by 30-foot classrooms for food, and an escape room that will tie into the prom’s “Alice in Wonderland” theme. While eating, students will follow similar distancing rules to those now in place for their lunch period.
Gateway to Success will run a similar play for graduation as it did last year, Bandstra said. About 12 graduating seniors will sit spaced apart from each other in front of an outdoor stage. Each can invite two cars’ worth of guests to park behind them and watch while remaining in and around their vehicle.
Guests in cars can view an online video stream of the ceremony or tune their radios to a given frequency to hear it.
Rain won’t be a problem this year as it was for last year’s ceremony, Bandstra said. The tent, visible from where guests can park, will double as a backup space for graduates to walk across in case of rain.
Mason County Eastern
Mason County Easter’s prom is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Whiskey Creek Campground in Custer.
The prom will be entirely outdoors with an on-site tent. Students may be required to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of the dance, principal Mark Forner said, but no decision has been made on that yet. Masking and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
School staff have conferred with the MCE Board of Education throughout the planning process, Forner said. He added that the prom was largely planned before the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases, so the school may have to tweak the details between now and May 8.
“You make a decision on Monday and the situation changes by Wednesday,” he said.
The school’s graduation ceremony will be held in its parking lot at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Forner said the more likely time is 7 p.m.
There will not be a guest limit as long as the ceremony can remain outdoors. In the event of bad weather, the school’s backup plan is to move the ceremony inside to the gymnasium.
Only six guests per graduate will be allowed to enter, and capacity limits may lead to overflow into the cafeteria. In this case, the ceremony will be streamed to Facebook Live for remote viewing.
About 34 seniors will be graduating, so there may be a maximum of about 238 attendees inside. Whatever the case, Forner said, the school’s first priority is to keep students and staff safe throughout the ceremony and avoid “sponsoring an event we can’t control.”