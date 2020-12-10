SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Police Department, West Shore Community College and Mason County Central Schools finally have their shared school resource officer.
Officer Steve Case was introduced by Police Chief Matt Murphy during Monday’s meeting of the city commission.
Now in training, Case will fill a role that’s been in the works for quite some time. The position is the result of a three-way agreement between the City of Scottville, the college and the MCC school district.
Once trained, Case will provide law enforcement services at WSCC’s Victory Township campus, as well as within the City of Scottville and at MCC, as part of a contract between the city and both schools.
Case resides in Mason County. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northern Michigan University, minoring in social services, according to Murphy.
Case also earned his associate degree in adult corrections from Grand Rapids Community College.
Murphy said Case has previously worked at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections deputy. Prior to that, he worked at the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, serving as a child protective services investigator.
Case told city commissioners and the public on Monday that he started in the position last week. He said he’s “picking up on the area,” and exploring the layout of the schools and the college campus.
“I’m going through the schools a bit… learning the layout of the schools and the layout of the campuses,” Case said. “I’m excited… for the future, and I’m excited to start building relationships and move forward with that.”
Commissioners greeted Case, and said the filling of the position has been a long time coming.
“It’s a lot of work we’ve done with Mason County Central and the college to get that SRO position going, and we’re excited to start that,” Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway said.
Case will be an employee of the City of Scottville, but his pay will come partly from the college.
WSCC pay the City of Scottville an amount equal to $21,395 for annual operating expenses, including wages and benefits, plus $3,500 for equipment and training costs for the first year, with payment subject to increase later.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount, in a message to the Daily News on Wednesday, stated that Case’s hiring, and the SRO agreement, amount to a “truly a win-win-win” for the three entities involved.
“From Mason County Central’s perspective, we look forward to having a greater police presence on our campus as Officer Case and the Scottville Police Department take an even greater role in the education of our students by building positive relationships with them and enhanced trainings,” Mount stated. “In addition, Officer Case will be a part of the Mason County School Safety Planning Team, of which MCC and WSCC have been a part of since its inception. From this group, and with the now additional support from Scottville P.D., our emergency plans and trainings will be even more cohesive. Our students and our campus just became an even more safe environment for learning.”
As for WSCC, the SRO position is something the college has been seeking for a years.
In 2018, the college set aside funds to increase college and public safety. The following year, it attempted to form an agreement with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office for an additional deputy to cover the campus, but the agreement not approved by the county board of commissioners.
Since that time, WSCC has sought other partners, and Scottville and MCC were an ideal fit.
Murphy said people will see Case around as he continues to get the lay of the land and undergo training. Murphy noted that Case should be a full acting officer sometime in early 2021.
Murphy told the Daily News that Case is will be an asset to the department, and to the community.
“This is a great example of agencies coming together to address a need in our community,” Murphy stated. “Officer Case will be a great addition and is already a great fit to our team.”