A request for school security is one of several the Mason County Board of Commissioners will discuss as a part of a work session at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has three requests before the county board, including a proposal to hire two new deputies. One of those deputies would be a school resource officer at Ludington Elementary School and the other would be at Mason County Eastern. During the summer months, the officers would patrol Pere Marquette Charter Township, and the township would pay for one-quarter of the year of salary and benefits.
In Cole’s proposal, the county would purchase one of the patrol vehicles and the township would purchase the other. The township would also pay for the deputies’ uniforms, laptops, patrol rifle and sidearm, ballistic vests and duty belts.
“We need to have these two deputies in place and in the schools by the start of the 2022-23 school year, which means we must act now,” Cole stated in his request.
The request initially was reviewed by the county’s safety committee, and the committee decided to seek guidance from the full county board. The budget request associated with 2023 is estimated to be $135,000 right away and another $279,000 every year.
The sheriff was also seeking an increase in overtime hours for road patrol officers and correction officers at $45,128 and $12,006, respectively and annually.
Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink has a pair of requests of the board, too. One is a request for more staff at a cost of $79,000 to $92,000 each year plus equipment and training costs. Reimink also would like to shift hours from grant funding to county funding at a cost of $5,000 to $26,870 annually.
There is an increase request for retiree health insurance of $51,800 to $141,263 each year because of expected retirements of county employees.
The Council on Aging, as it works to change its role into one with more oversight, seeks a part-time senior services director. The request for staffing is in the amount of $35,460.
The courts are seeking an increase in hours paid to clerical staff. Judge Susan Sniegowski is requesting the clerical position in 51st Circuit Court have the hours increased from 35 to 40 hours per week. Judge Jeffrey Nellis of Probate Court wants three of his staff members have their hours increased from 35 to 40 hours per week. The costs associated with that are $7,948 annually and $23,845 annually, respectively.
The final request was through the Michigan State University Extension office. The lease to be at West Shore Community College is expected to increase by $900 per year.