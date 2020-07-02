Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday released safety protocols and guidelines for returning to school in the fall, following the extended suspension of in-person instruction due to COVID-19.
The Michigan 2020-21 Return to School Roadmap, which coincides with Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, states that schools will be required to draft and adopt a COVID-19 preparedness and response plans to protect students and educators at different phases of reopening.
Schools will be required to create options for remote-only learning and in-person learning with a range of safety protocols including cleaning, screening for symptoms and more, depending on which phase of reopening the state is in at the time.
Students — and, depending on the phase, teachers — may be required to wear face masks or coverings to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but exceptions will be made for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, as well as anyone who “cannot medically tolerate facial coverings.”
Whitmer announced that, to help with the implementation of these measures, $256 million will be allocated to assist districts with reopening safely, including funds for purchasing personal protective equipment and other precautions.
The roadmap also states that the Return to School Advisory Council and the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), will provide supplemental resources to school districts as they begin implementing the roadmap in their respective regions.
Though many specifics have yet to be determined by local school districts, superintendents from throughout Mason County shared early thoughts and reactions to the roadmap with the Daily News and members of the community on Wednesday.
LUDINGTON AREA SCHOOLS
In a statement on the Ludington Area Schools website, Superintendent Jason Kennedy wrote that the school officials will work to process what the roadmap means for the district in the coming days. He said the school’s administrative council met Wednesday and will meet with its Return to School Task Force today to discuss the roadmap.
“We will also continue to work with our entire staff and the associations that represent our employees,” Kennedy stated. “The district will work to review the requirements … and it endeavors to communicate each of the required district action plans to the community within the next few weeks.”
He said it will take the district some time to understand the requirements schools will need to follow for a safe return to school in September, and LASD students and parents will be updated as more information becomes available.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS
Mason County Central Schools Superintendent Jeff Mount stated that his district, too, is still processing the information from the roadmap released by Whitmer’s office, but he stated in a message to parents and the local media that he believes the plans for re-opening are manageable for MCC.
“We are in the process of fully digesting the details of the plan but at first glance, we can do this,” Mount told stakeholders in the district.
Mount told the Daily News in an email that he believes MCC will be operational in a fully in-person capacity by the fall, but he noted the district will also prepare a remote-learning plan for the fall in the event that another shutdown occurs.
He stated that, in terms of planning and preparation, MCC has focused on the right things, and has lined up with the specifics of the roadmap.
“At this point, I am thankful we now have the direction we need to prepare for school starting up in the fall with face-to-face instruction,” Mount stated. “Albeit, our faces may be partially covered for the start.”
He stressed that students will be returning to a very different educational landscape in the fall, and added that it’s important to follow the guidelines and recommendations of health and safety experts like those on Whitmer’s council.
“These experts… have spent the greater portion of their lives studying these kind of things and we should not play armchair quarterback by second guessing an area we really know little about.”
Mount stated that MCC’s staff will be working to keep parents informed about information and plans as they solidify following the release of the roadmap.
Overall, the mitigation measures outlined by Whitmer’s office are “very manageable,” but Mount said things will be different for students and teachers in the fall, particularly with the possibility of needing to wear masks.
Mount also outlined some important budgetary facts relating to the coming year, stating in an email that there was “some good news” on the that front. He said that, while there will, as expected, be a proration in per-pupil funding as a result of COVID-19, it’s a significantly smaller cut than what was anticipated.
“While it is disappointing that we will be prorated $180 per-pupil for the 2019-20 school year, it is a much better number than what we were expecting — $652 per pupil,” Mount wrote. “The budget that was passed by the board at our June 22 meeting used the $652 number so we are relieved to see a nearly $600,000 difference on the positive side of the ledger.”
Mount told the Daily News that MCC has already purchased safety items using CARES Act funds, which was also helpful to the district’s general fund.
“We had anticipated many of these measures and have placed/received orders for cleaning supplies, personal protection equipment, signage, hand sanitizers and the list goes on,” he said. “We are receiving CARES Act money to help with the expenses, so we will not have to tap into our everyday operational dollars as much.”
Mount said there is still a lack of clarity about what CARES Act funds can be used for, and whether or not they are reserved only for COVID-related costs.
“Even if the restrictions are as we expect, it is good to know that we will not have to deplete our district fund balance further to prepare our schools and buses for a healthy and safe return this fall,” he said.
According to Mount, MCC should remain on track for its planned reopening date of Tuesday, Sept. 8 as long as COVID-19 case numbers continue to decrease.
“I just hope our parents and students understand that for the time being, we cannot behave as if everything — including school — is not the same as pre-COVID times,” Mount said. “School will be different, but we can do this.”
MASON COUNTY EASTERN SCHOOLS
Mason County Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup said he expects to have the school’s comprehensive plan required by the state drafted within a few weeks. The staff met Wednesday to begin going over the roadmap details.
“We talked before. We just needed the final blueprints,” he said. “It’s just about putting it into place. Communication is probably going to be the biggest challenge — making sure everyone knows what the requirements are. They did a nice job with the roadmap. I don’t think we will have any trouble meeting the requirements.”
Mental health services, a required part of the roadmap, will be made easier by the adolescent health clinic that will be set up in the school this fall. MCE won a grant in partnership with District Health Department No. 10 to add a clinic inside the school.
“Having the new adolescent healthcare will really help. With the requirement to address mental and physical needs, the clinic at MCE will nice, along with the social work we have and the social work the (West Shore Educational Service District) provides,” he said. “With those three components we will be able to meet the needs of the kids.”
The state is having students wear masks in place of social distancing in some scenarios, which will make bussing easier, he said.
“Part of my initial reaction was I was surprised at the lack of social distancing as a requirement — not in a bad way. It will make transportation a lot easier. If we were required to separate by 6 feet, it would have made transportation in our rural areas much more challenging,” Shoup said.
Based on what he knows so far, Shoup said they might add hours for the maintenance and food service staff, but the school shouldn’t need to hire more people to meet the state requirements.
“At the moment, we are looking at the staff we have and how to redeploy and maybe move some jobs around. I’m not anticipating hiring any additional staff, but we are still working through the plan,” he said.
The funding promised by the state is still in the works.
“They laid out a funding piece that the legislation has to complete and they are off until July 21. There are probably more questions about that than for the roadmap,” Shoup said.
Shoup said the roadmap was thorough, but he expects more clarifying information to follow in the next two months from the Michigan Department of Education. Details about athletics from the Michigan High School Athletic Associations (MHSAA) is one of the pieces that has yet to fall into place, he said.
“We have a little bit of work to do. Now we have to get it on paper and address each of the items, but we have been working on it for months,” he said. “We’ll be ready and we are anxious to have our kids back. It will just look a little different — a new normal. But getting the kids back is the important part. This allows us to do it.”
Once the school’s plan is approved, it will be posted to the MCE website, www.mceschools.com.