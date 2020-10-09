Wednesday was fall count day, and school districts in the region had their work cut out for them with many students learning remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fall count is an important factor in determining school funding. The foundation allowance for Michigan public schools is $8,111, with an additional $65 payment for this year. Schools with enrollment increases could receive more, according to the state budget.
The fall count determines 90 percent of a blended count, the other 10 percent of which is based on February totals. This year, however, special legislation allowed districts to base their blended count on previous years. Seventy-five percent of funding will be based on last year’s blended count, with 25 percent coming from 2020-21 year’s blended count.
Superintendents at local schools said they were grateful for this alteration to the formula, as many were expecting a drop-off in enrollment due to the pandemic.
The fall count day is traditionally a relatively straightforward affair. Students who attend school are counted toward the district’s enrollment. This year, however, other methods were required to account for virtual learners.
The process was decidedly more complex, school officials said.
Mason County Central Schools
Mason County Central Schools reported 1,212 students, a decrease of 55 students from fall 2019 enrollment of 1,267-students.
Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News that, for the purposes of funding, the difference was smaller, thanks to the amended formula.
Mount said when the blended count is factored in, it’s a difference of 12 students.
Some of the losses are believed to be a result of parents who opted to homeschool instead of signing up their kids for face-to-face instruction or for MCC’s Spartan Connected remote-learning plan.
“We have to assume some parents went with homeschooling until we get back to normalcy, or away from the mask situation,” Mount said.
Once parents make the decision to leave the district in favor of homeschooling, he said there’s less communication with the district and information isn’t as reliable as it could be. But, based on feedback from homeschooling parents who have talked with Mount, he said COVID-19 played a part in their decision in one way or another.
“The ones we have talked to have said they’re either against the mask requirement or it was the opposite — fear of the coronavirus,” Mount said. “That’s what the State of Michigan was anticipating. We knew after last spring that we were going to lose some (students).”
He said he’s grateful to the state legislature for listening to the concerns of rural school districts and implementing a formula that would work.
“At the end of the day, I want to recognize the work of Sen. (Curt) VanderWall, because this was a request we’d made of our legislature, and he took note of that,” Mount said. “He answered the bell on that one, and they gave us a blend which is what we really wanted.
“It’s appreciated because 55 versus 12 students is significant.”
Mount also stated, in a note to the school board, that the loss of students includes six seniors who are in the ASM Tech program. Those students are funded differently.
Mount said the count itself was significantly more time-consuming this year because of the roughly 29 percent of students who are not attending school in-person.
“It’s easy for the kids here. However, because of the blended learning we’re doing, with students learning online from home we had to know that they’re currently enrolled and know that they’re keeping in constant contact with the district and the teacher assigned to them.
“It’s not nearly as simple as what we had before. It’s a lot more complex and much more difficult to do and it took some time to understand.”
Remote learners were counted using those criteria, which teachers monitored. Two-way interactions between online students and teachers were also used to determine enrollment.
Mount said MCC did not have a scheduled time for Spartan Connected students to report in to be counted, but he noted the district still succeeded.
“We’ve got these kids on the books,” he said.
Gateway to Success Academy
Gateway to Success Academy saw an increase in enrollment compared to the October 2019 count, according to Superintendent Jamie Bandstra.
Bandstra said 127 students were counted at the school — an increase of 10 from the previous fall count of 117 students.
Bandstra said he anticipates more students enrolling within the 10-day window for enrollment.
“There’s really three ways that you count a student. The first is that they are present on count day via Zoom or face-to-face. You can do that on count day or really the 9 days following count day,” he said. “The same is true for students completing a lesson. If a student isn’t present, they’d have to complete a lesson from that activity. The third way is that we’d have two-way communication once a week for four weeks and you’d have to document that.”
According to Bandstra, this year’s count was a challenge despite the extensive work G2S has done with virtual learning since its inception.
“Even though we have done quite a bit of virtual learning over the past couple years, it’s become much more complex for us because most of our students are operating that way,” he said. “The way the students are scheduled and the things that are involved in count — took a lot of work.”
Ultimately he said he’s happy with the outcome, and sees it as a sign of the continued growth of G2S.
“Our capacity is 165 and our enrollment is still going up,” Bandstra said. “It just shows we’re continuing to grow in a positive way,” Bandstra said.
Mason County Eastern
At Mason County Eastern, the unofficial count day number was up from last year with 407 students counted on Wednesday. In 2019, the school had 405 students on the fall count day.
“I’m happy with that,” said Superintendent Paul Shoup.
Shoup said he budgeted for 394 students based on rolling averages for the state and the area, which showed a decline in enrollment.
“I use a rolling average of the declining enrollment... that has occurred across the state and in our district,” he said. “That’s where I took my number from.”
Because last year’s and this year’s counts are so close, the new formula isn’t expected to make much of a difference in funding.
“The way they use the formula, with the 405 and the 407, it should equal out well. The formula shouldn’t create any surprises with our funding just because the numbers so close,” he said.
Shoup said they didn’t have any specific challenges counting students because of remote learning, thought it does involve additional paperwork.
“Two-way communication is part of the count. We are four-and-a-half weeks into school, so that’s been working pretty well for us,” he said. “There’s just a lot more documentation than when a student’s in school face-to-face.”
Ludington Area Schools
Ludington Area Schools reported 2,120 students on Wednesday, a slight decrease from the fall 2019 count, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
Kennedy said that was anticipated by the district.
Kennedy also noted that Ludington will be out-of-formula for the 2020-21 school year, which means enrollment is not as big a factor with respect to funding.
“While pupil membership count is extremely important to Ludington Area Schools, it should be noted that the district has received one of the first official indicators this week that it will in fact be out-of-formula for the 2020-2021 school year,” he said.
Kennedy said the reason for this is the local taxes collected by LASD levied on non-homestead properties exceeds the guaranteed statutory foundation allowance. The state does not make any payment toward the district’s foundation allowance costs, since the foundation allowance is funded entirely from local revenue.