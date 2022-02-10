Most local schools saw declines in enrollment compared to the fall during Wednesday’s winter count day but numbers were mostly in keeping with recent trends, according to school district officials.
The count is used to determine how much each district receives in school aid, though Wednesday’s count will mean significantly less than the enrollment tally in October, which accounts for 90% of aid compared to winter count’s 10%.
The numbers for local school districts are unofficial until verified by an auditor with the West Shore Educational Service District, but preliminary numbers were tallied by the end of the day Wednesday.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL
Mason County Central’s winter count came to 1,180, a decrease of 17 students from the fall, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
“But that’s normal for us, from fall to spring,” Mount said.
It’s about a 1.4% change, he said, adding that in the past the drop-off has been much more significant.
Part of that is due to a decrease in the number of migrant students in attendance at MCC, most of whom are present for fall count but not for winter.
Mount said in the past the gap has been much larger, but noted, “We still have a migrant population that’s not here for spring count.”
“There are fewer this year — 15 to 20,” he said, “but still enough to impact count.”
Another reason for the decline students shifting to MCC’s Spartan Academy, which is funded separately. A few students might have been lost to virtual options, too.
“But most of our students are attending … and most of them are face-to-face,” Mount said. “We’re in great shape.”
MASON COUNTY EASTERN
Mason County Eastern saw a slight decrease in students between fall and winter, going from 417 to a 404 students during Wednesday’s count.
During the fall, MCE was the only district in the area to see an increase in enrollment compared to the previous year, but Superintendent Paul Shoup said a dip from fall to winter is pretty common — not just for MCE but for all area school districts.
“We’re down from fall, but that’s not atypical for us, from fall to February,” Paul Shoup said. “We usually get a bounce at that point.
“It’s common to see some movement occur between (fall and winter). We’ve had a number of families that have moved out of the area — that happens.”
Shoup said Wednesday was “business as usual for the most part,” and that “things are good and we keep rolling along.”
He said he was glad the school’s been able to stay in session and continue to offer predominantly in-person instruction. There were a few remote-learners, Shoup said, but it was a “very small percentage,” close to the pre-pandemic numbers.
Compared to before the pandemic, MCE’s numbers are up. The district reported 398 students in February 2020.
LUDINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Ludington Area Schools, which is back in formula after a stint of being an out- of-formula district, also saw a slight decrease in the winter count, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
“Our count on Wednesday was 2,049 students,” Corlett said. “In the fall the number was 2,075.”
It was a difference of 26 students.
Corlett said there are a few reasons for the decline, such as shifts to Oriole Academy — which, like Spartan Academy, is funded separately — and exchange students leaving the district.
Corlett said that a decrease in students is not out of the ordinary for the winter count and that “schools are seeing a decline in enrollment throughout Michigan.”
GATEWAY TO SUCCESS ACADEMY
Things were steady at Gateway to Success Academy, according to MTSS Coordinator Tess Versluis.
The count was 125, which is par for the course for the public-charter school.
“It looks like 125 is right about the same as past years,” Versluis said.