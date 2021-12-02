Local school districts are applying to receive emergency relief funding and community members have a short window of time to provide feedback about how the funds should be used.
The Ludington Area School District, Mason County Eastern and Mason County Central have each launched surveys as part of the application process for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to address learning needs and offset additional costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents and community members are encouraged to participate and provide input about the needs of their respective district, but the deadline to participate is fast approaching.
The Ludington Area Schools’ survey is still on the district’s website and can be found at www.lasd.net/core/news/article/11682. The school district had asked respondents to fill it out by Nov. 30, but Jesse Rickard, director of business services, said responses will be considered by the administration as long as the survey is available.
Mason County Eastern’s survey is on the main page of the district’s website at www.mceschools.com, but it won’t be there long. MCE Superintendent Paul Shoup said it will likely be taken down to gather responses on Friday, Dec. 2.
Mason County Central sent out a notification through its mobile app on Monday with a link to the survey, at https://bit.ly/3r5bMNJ. The survey can also be found at www.mccschools.com. MCC is asking that the survey should be completed by Dec. 10.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said his district’s mobile app provided a handy platform for getting the survey out to the community, adding that he hopes it generates some “outside-the-box thinking.”
The surveys ask respondents what “stakeholder group” they belong to; what the district should spend the funds on; and it includes an open-ended question where respondents can suggest projects or fund uses that would warrant attention and funding.
ESSER funds are for “one-time or short-term expenditures to address the ongoing impact of the pandemic,” according to the surveys.
The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act. In October, the U.S. Department of Education approved the release of an additional $1.2 billion for Michigan — bringing funds to a total of $3.7 billion for the state.
Plans for how funds are to be used are due by Dec. 14, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The funds must be used by September 2023.