SCOTTVILLE — New Mason County Central Band Director Caleb Schultz is taking well to the position and hitting the ground running with the high school musicians in preparation for the start of the school year.
Schultz conducted his first performance with MCC students at the memorial concert for his predecessor, Tom Thomas, in June. In July, during the first Rhythm & Dunes concert, he led the jazz band through its stint as an opening act for Union Guns.
And throughout the past week, Schultz has been making sure marching band members are ready for the upcoming football season.
Schultz has been busy walking the grass behind the high school, guiding students through rehearsals of the music to be featured as part of the marching band’s program, as well as the steps and formations audiences will see at MCC’s home opener against Frankfort on Friday, Aug. 26.
“Right now we’re working on our opening set of drill and music together,” Schultz told the Daily News on Thursday. “We’re really just working toward cleaning our drill and refining the skills that we worked on, from basics all the way up to the more advanced skills we’ve introduced in the last couple days.”
Schultz said the band is also gearing up for a community performance, which will take place at 5 p.m. tonight at Spartan Community Field.
He said his new students have been putting in the work required for a successful show and season.
“The students have been doing a phenomenal job, both at the memorial concert and at the Rhythm & Dunes concert,” he said. “We’ve pulled together some really good musicianship here as a group.”
Of the marching band in particular, Schultz said the “kids are pushing forward, giving a lot of great focus and energy toward the rehearsal, and they’re really excited to bring our new performance to the community.”
The marching band’s musical selections will come from “The Greatest Showman,” and the program itself is aptly titled “Welcome to MCC.”
“It’s a show about the community,” Schultz said. “We thought ‘The Greatest Showman’ would be appropriate to show off our new uniforms that the community generously brought to our school.”
Schultz said he and the band members are “really excited” to give the community a first look at the uniforms next Friday.
The new marching band uniforms were purchased with funds raised during past Rhythm & Dunes concerts, according to MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Schultz had big shoes to fill when he accepted the job.
He took over the band director position following Tom Thomas’ death in May. Thomas was a beloved community figure and mentor to many aspiring musicians, at MCC and beyond.
But Schultz said he’s been welcomed with open arms by students and staff alike, and that his transition into the director role has been smooth.
“Everyone at MCC has been extremely welcoming here, and I’ve been settling in well,” he said.
The students have helped, Schultz said, by bringing “an extreme level of focus and positive energy to rehearsals and performances.”
“I couldn’t be more proud of the district for the work we’ve done up to this point,” he said.