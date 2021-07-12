A longtime former owner of two of Ludington’s best-known restaurants, Dick Scott, died last Friday, and longtime friends and acquaintances are recalling his life.
Scott was 81.
Scott is the former owner of both Scotty’s Restaurant and PM Steamers. He sold his namesake restaurant, Scotty’s, a few years ago and recently sold PM Steamers. It’s been renamed Crown & Cork.
Scott was well known for how well did with both restaurants, taking on Scotty’s from his dad, Dwight.
“We all know how good the food was,” said Budde Reed, someone who was part of a group of friends with Scott over the years. “One of the things that was kind of a hallmark was you always felt there was a cohesiveness with his team. There was a good team executing on the floor and behind the bar… They built a brand.
“Dick had a real deep appreciation for teammates and it showed at Scotty’s and Steamers.”
Scott was born and raised in Ludington where his dad owned a restaurant himself off of Hamlin Lake before starting a business closer to the city. He went off to serve in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He returned to Ludington in the 1980s, and that’s when he began to take on one, then two, restaurants.
Reed said Scott often was in the background, quietly supporting several causes and people. He recalled when By Higgins’ health was not good, and Higgins loved going to Scotty’s for breakfast every Saturday. When Higgins couldn’t make it to the restaurant, Scott would take breakfast to Higgins.
“Saturday after Saturday, for well over a year, he did that. That’s just a picture of who he is,” Reed said. “He did it because (Scott) knew how important it was to By. That’s that compassionate side.”
Scott was one of several area residents that often played golf together with Reed — Scott is a longtime member of Lincoln Hills and he was a president of the club — on Wednesdays. Following the round, they often went to either Scotty’s or PM Steamers.
Reed said Scott’s family meant a lot to him, and Russ Miller said he or Scott would drive to each of the games, home or away, together.
“We took turns,” Miller said. “We didn’t miss a game. Both of his sons played for Ludington… He was a good friend, and he ran two great restaurants.”
Reed said Scott was proud of his service during Korea, too. And, he was an active member of the Michigan Restaurant Association. Of his friend, he said Scott did a good job of telling people what he thought without being overpowering or mean-spirited.
A full obituary for Scott is in Tuesday’s edition.