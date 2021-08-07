SCOTTVILLE — One thousand rubber ducks floated down Pere Marquette River as a part of the 10 & 31 Festival on Saturday, with one lucky winner taking home $500 as a part of the raffle.
In addition to being a part of the 10 & 31 festival, the duck races is a fundraiser event for the Scottville Downtown Development Association. The ducks were available to buy at local Scottville businesses and cost $5 each.
In addition to the 1,000 regular ducks, nearly 100 "corporate ducks" were dumped in the river. These ducks were purchased by local businesses. The corporate duck that wins will allow the business to donate a monetary amount to a charity of its choice. The money raised by the duck races will be used to advance downtown Scottville.
The ducks were dumped in the river by Zubin Cranes and floated to the west boat launch on the Pere Marquette River. Scottville firefighters were waiting at the boat launch to catch the ducks. They used fire hoses to create a funnel for the ducks to go into so tracking the winners was easier.
Joe Knowles, event coordinator and chairman of the Scottville Downtown Development Association, said he was happy the races were able to happen this year.
“Coming down and watching 1,000 rubber ducks dumped into the river from a big crane and floating down the river with hundreds of people watching on the sidelines, it’s a pretty cool sight to see,” he said.
Miss Mason County Shelby Stakenas and Miss Mason County runner-up Athena Dila pulled the rope to release the ducks in the river. Dila was excited about the race because she missed it after it had been canceled last year due to COVID-19. She shared duck number 897 with Stakenas and friends.
“I’m just excited to see the ducks go down the river,” Dila said.
Monetary prizes were given to the first 10 ducks to cross the hoses. A prize was given to the last duck as well. The following are the winners of the 2021 Scottville duck races.
First place: Duck 663 – Marilyn Nawea $500
Second place: Duck 604 – Susan Newkirk Kelly $250
Third place: Duck 600 – Susan Newkirk Kelly $200
Fourth place: Duck 939 – Agnes Graham $150
Fifth place: Duck 666 – Jeff Maneke $100
Sixth place: Duck 286 – Beth Chinnery $100
Seventh place: Duck 005 – Tom Johnson $100
Eighth place: Duck 558 – Brian Mezeske $100
Ninth place: Duck 900 – Tim Schmock $100
Tenth place: Duck 540 – Mike Burch $100
Last place: Duck 073 – Melissa Towers $25
Corporate Duck Winner: Duck 141 – Ludington Scottville Chamber of Commerce