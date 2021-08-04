Scottville is ready to celebrate, and that’s exactly what residents and visitors will be doing during the city’s 10 & 31 Celebration Friday and Saturday throughout the downtown area.
The 10 & 31 Celebration, like most events, had to take a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the event is back, with “a mix of old and new” activities, according to City Manager Jim Newkirk.
The weekend will mark Newkirk’s first major city event since taking on the position of city manager this spring. He said he can’t wait to see people explore the city, which he says is making strides.
“I am excited for people to get back downtown. People can see work being done in some of the closed storefronts,” Newkirk said. “The thought that Scottville is fading is far from true. There is actually a lot of activity going on and more coming in the near future.
“I want people who are only hearing negative things to come visit, see some nice cars, get a burger, and see for themselves the progress that Scottville is making.”
Many familiar activities from the now-defunct Summerfest and Harvest Festival events will be featured during the weekend. Also, this year’s celebration is being held in concert with the Western Michigan Old Engine Club’s 47th annual Old Engine and Tractor Show, which starts Thursday and continues through Sunday at the Old Engine Club grounds at Riverside Park.
“To combine the two, West Shore Bank sponsored an LMTA bus to shuttle people back and forth between downtown and Riverside Park,” Newkirk said.
Things will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Scottville Clown Band Shell with the Mason County Princess Pageant. The princess pageant will be followed by the Miss Mason County Pageant at 7 p.m., during which contestants Shelby Stakenas, Kelly McPike, Alicia Guerra, Andrea Shoop, Nyah Tyron and Meagan Ely will compete for the Miss Mason County crown and the first runner-up spot. A bake sale to benefit the Childhood Cancer Campaign will take place at the same time.
On Saturday, the activities will continue with a car show on South Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Newkirk said the street will be closed to traffic at the time to allow people to wander and enjoy the vehicles on display.
Also on Saturday is an ox roast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the pocket park on Main Street.
The rubber duck race will follow at 3 p.m., when 1,000 rubber ducks will be dumped into Pere Marquette River at Riverside Park and make their way downstream toward the finish line at the boat launch.
People can purchase $5 duck tickets at Scottville-area businesses or at city hall. Each ticket has a number assigned to a specific duck, and there are prizes in store for those whose tickets correspond with the winning ducks.
Prizes are $500 for first place, $250 for second place, $200 for third place and $150 for fourth place. There will be a $100 prize for the other top-10 finishers, and a $25 consolation prize for last place. The winners will be announced as the race concludes. Newkirk said people don’t need to be present to win.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the planned Scottville Optimist Park and other Downtown Development Authority projects.
Newkirk said he thinks the weekend’s celebration is “just the beginning” of a promising period for the city. He hopes people will visit downtown and be inspired to get involved with the Scottville community.
“I think Scottville is ready for a resurgence. Scottville has a rich history of celebrating the community and we’re hoping these events will grow, gain support, and that more volunteers will want to be involved and we can build a strong foundations for the future,” he said. “Good things are happening in Scottville and it’s a great weekend (for people) to come find that out for themselves.”