About 100 Scottville residents who cast absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election are being asked to revote after errors were detected on the ballots.
The ballots lacked information about two open partial-term seats on the Scottville City Commission, ending Nov. 11, 2024.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk announced the error in a press release Thursday morning.
New ballots have been sent to the city, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, and will include the correct number of candidates and open seats.
Those who have already cast their absentee ballots to the city should return those ballots to City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
The corrected ballots should arrive at the city sometime on Friday, and will then be mailed out to the affected residents.
In-person voting on Nov. 8 will not be affected by the errors, according to Newkirk and Kelly.
“We’re fortunate that we caught it,” Newkirk told the Daily News.
Replacement ballots will include the four listed candidates vying for three four-year, full-term city commission seats: incumbents Rob Alway, Darcy Copenhaver and Marcy Spencer, as well as newcomer Kelly Pettit.
The ballot will also include partial-term seats for which there are no declared candidates. The partial terms are eligible for write-in candidates only, as the deadline for to appear on the ballot has lapsed.
Any adult Scottville resident who votes in the city can submit a petition to be a write-in candidate until the Friday, Oct. 28 deadline, and two sitting commissioners have already done so.
Commissioner Eric Thue declared in August after missing the initial deadline. Thue told the Daily News on Thursday that he intends to pursue a full term on the commission rather than retracting his candidacy and going for one of the two open partial-term seats.
Commissioner Aaron Seiter, who was left off the original ballot, has filed as a write-in candidate for one of the partial terms, according to Kelly.
The incorrect ballots stemmed from changes to the city’s charter in 2020, when residents voted to consolidate Scottville’s two wards into one. The passing of that ballot proposal made all city commission positions “at-large,” meaning they represent the entire city, and the Nov. 8 election will be the last to have two wards, according to Kelly.
The city aimed to stagger the change so that commission seats pivoted from being ward-specific to at-large over the course of two years, and this caused confusion about the need to differentiate between full and partial terms.
Newkirk stated — and Kelly confirmed — that a misinterpretation of the city charter also contributed to the problem.
“There was a misreading of the charter. There’s one (chapter) specifically for the city commission and another chapter is for appointed boards and commissions,” Newkirk said, adding that the two were mixed up during the ballot preparation process.
He said an unexpected amount of turnover among appointed commissioners was also a factor.
“Between 2020 and 2022, we’ve had a number of commissioners appointed and replaced, and with all that turnover in those two years — six or seven commissioners coming in and out — and keeping track of who replaced who, there was an oversight,” Newkirk said, “but we’re able to correct it.”
Kelly said she discovered the issue while going over the city charter with the Bureau of Elections.
She stressed that once the incorrect ballots are turned in and spoiled, and revotes are cast, the issue will have been addressed.
“They’re going to be mailing back out those absentee ballots to all those people, and we’re redoing everything for those two jurisdictions,” she said, adding later, “We caught it, we’re correcting it, and we’re moving on.”